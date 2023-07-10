The Dan Tyminski Band's God Fearing Heathen Debuts At No 1 On Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart





Tyminski's many accolades include 14 Grammy® Awards, Male Vocalist of the Year honors by the International Bluegrass New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 14x Grammy winner Dan Tyminski has completed his triumphant return to Bluegrass with a chart-topping album debut, landing God Fearing Heathen at #1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart.Released via 8 Track Entertainment and distributed by Warner/ADA, the project marks Tyminski's first bluegrass album in 15 years - and his first ever album of original bluegrass compositions - in a "homecoming" studio set that starts a new chapter for one of the genre's most celebrated contemporary figures.As the follow up to a series of successes in Americana (Southern Gothic) and international pop (Avicii's " Hey Brother "), the project has been lauded by fans and critics alike, and along with the #1 debut is also rising fast at radio.Two singles from the project are currently inside the Top 10 of Bluegrass Today's Singles chart, with " Hey Brother " which debuted and sits at #2 and " G.O.A.T. " at #6 - plus "Silence In The Brandy," which is poised at #11. Hey Brother " also debuted at #4 Bluegrass Today's Monthly Airplay Chart, and over on the Roots Music Report, God Fearing Heathen sits at #6 (RMR Contemporary Bluegrass Chart) and #11 (RMR Bluegrass Album Chart).The project has also now cracked the Top 20 of the American Music Association's Albums Chart, with " Hey Brother " inside the Top 40 (AMA Singles chart). All entries are seeing increasing spins across the nation, and with new radio stations coming on board each week (including Nashville's WRLT, Monterey/Salinas, CA's KPIG and others), God Fearing Heathen is one of the Top 5 most added Americana albums in the country.Meanwhile, Tyminski continues to make the media rounds, appearing on RFD-TV to discuss the project and perform the chart rising " Hey Brother " - a new, bluegrass version of Avicii's 1 billion+ streaming hit, which Tyminski originally lent his voice to in 2013.The RFD-TV performance follows gushing reviews from No Depression, The Tennessean, American Songwriter and Americana UK, all of which praised God Fearing Heathen with descriptions like "simply spellbinding," and "a homecoming album for a bluegrass master at the peak of his and his band's powers."In celebration of the album's release, Tyminski recently appeared on the venerated Grand Ole Opry and hosted an album release show at East Nashville's American Legion Post 82. Looking ahead, The Dan Tyminski Band will then spend all summer on tour, with a series of festival and headline dates scattered across the Eastern U.S. and beyond.Throughout his 30 plus year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski's voice famously accompanies George Clooney's performance of the Stanley Brother's Classic song, "I'm A Man of Constant Sorrow," in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song " Hey, Brother " was a global smash, having been streamed over 1 billion times to date.Tyminski has also contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Colt Ford, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.Tyminski's many accolades include 14 Grammy® Awards, Male Vocalist of the Year honors by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and recognition as 2004's Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America. For the latest information on The Dan Tyminski Band, visit www.DanTyminski.com.



