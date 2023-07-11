|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' Becomes The First Rap Album In 2023 To Top Billboard's "Top 200 Albums" Chart
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
635 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
213 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
484 entries in 25 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
177 entries in 12 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
195 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
740 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1201 entries in 29 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
178 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
194 entries in 24 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
854 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
NYC Artist Guitarmy Of One Presents Spanish-Flavoured Surf-Rock On New 'Kolchak Meets The Sea Mobster' Single
Renown Trombonist Jeff Bradshaw Releases His 5th Studio Album "Jeff Bradshaw:20" And The Visuals To The Smash Single "Make Some Time" Ft. Eric Roberson
Movie Score Media Releases "Green Space Dark Skies" (Ooriginal Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Nainita Desai
NYC's Roman Angelos And Esteemed Producer Scott Solter Present Film For 'The Underwater Supermarket (Thierry De Mer Mix)'
HarbourView Equity Partners Closes Deal To Purchase Recorded Music And Publishing Assets Of Wiz Khalifa