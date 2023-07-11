Montana Silversmiths Debuts "The Phoenix," Inspired By The Music Of Country Singer/Songwriter Stephanie Quayle





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Now available from renowned Western fashion label Montana Silversmiths: The Phoenix Necklace (MSRP $65), a striking silver-over-brass piece inspired by the music of popular Montanan country artist Stephanie Quayle.The Phoenix will be a featured product for the Montana Silversmiths 2023 holiday lineup and is also released as part of the company's 50th anniversary celebration, happening this year. The necklace is available exclusively from Montana Silversmiths, via online purchase or in-person at Montana Silversmiths retail partner locations throughout the United States and Canada."The Phoenix is a bold symbol of hope, rebirth, transformation, grit, and empowerment," says Judy Wagner, Chief Marketing Officer for Montana Silversmiths."The Phoenix Necklace was created in collaboration with singer-songwriter and Montanan Stephanie Quayle to embody the essence of the Phoenix," Wagner continues. "Rising from the ashes and healing from personal trauma are themes in Stephanie's new album 'On The Edge.' The album speaks of embodying the courage to reflect on the past and soar forward similar to what the Phoenix represents. The Phoenix Necklace features distinctive bright cut engraving showcasing the Montana Silversmiths silver artistry. Bold wings extend outward, showcasing the strength and resilience of the Phoenix. At a glance, the head of the bird gives the illusion that it is looking both forward and backward, speaking to the fact that you must overcome your past to move forward, just as the Phoenix does."Regarding the backward-forward illusion, Wagner says this intriguing design element symbolizes the necklace's deeper meaning."We incorporated this illusion to represent the concept of bravely confronting your past while simultaneously looking with hope to the future, even when you're not sure what the future holds," says Wagner. "It's just one aspect of the overall intricate design and striking details that make this a meaningful piece that's perfect for any occasion. Every time you wear The Phoenix, it will serve as a reminder of your own perseverance—no matter what challenges life may bring—and the mythical power of the Phoenix that exists in all of us, which was our main takeaway when we first heard Stephanie's new album."That album, "On The Edge," was created out of what the Montana-born Quayle describes as an "an epic tale of twists and turns, all sparked by a voice from the past." Learn more about the "On The Edge" album and its companion podcast."In a nutshell, 'On The Edge' is about my coming to terms with a slowly realized, shocking truth about a significant relationship after the person was gone, and the process of working through that traumatic past in order to release myself into a stronger future," says Quayle. "While the particulars of my story are unique to me, almost all of us have a moment in life when we need to reckon with the past to free ourselves to boldly move forward into the future. I want this necklace to serve, for everyone who wears it, as a reminder of the Phoenix within you—and as an inspiration to tap into your own grit, courage, hope, and resilience."Added Wagner: "Stephanie's music and her personality are genuine, authentic, and vibrant with the spirit of the West—all qualities we strive for at Montana Silversmiths. We're delighted with the opportunity to collaborate with Stephanie during our milestone 50th anniversary."Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles. These include buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations. For more information, visit www.montanasilversmiths.com. Stephanie Quayle is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Montana. She is genuine and inspiring, drawing on her life experiences with "a different kind of female perspective." Stephanie is a creative entrepreneur and industry pioneer who reflects depth, warmth, vulnerability, and richness in her singing, songwriting, and charismatic character. To learn more about Stephanie, visit stephaniequayle.com.



