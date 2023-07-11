Virtuoso Pianist & Social Media Phenomenon Tony Ann Announces Second EP "Emotionally Orange," Out July 21, 2023





FOUR LETTERS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After generating hundreds of millions of views across platforms and attracting a fervent global audience, piano virtuoso, multiplatinum songwriter, and social media sensation Tony Ann will release his second EP, EMOTIONALLY ORANGE, on July 21, 2023 via Decca Records/ Universal Music France/ Universal Music.Tony has captivated listeners everywhere online. Following stints at both Cleveland Institute of Music and Berklee College of Music, the classically trained solo pianist has consistently unveiled viral content at a prolific pace. His online imprint consists of nearly 2 million total followers, while he has generated several million total views. Along the way, he has instituted fan favorite series such as "play that word" where viewers suggest words, and he crafts his own original compositions with letters on the keyboards.Tony Ann explores a new found romanticism and overall brighter tonality on his second EP EMOTIONALLY ORANGE. The follow up to his darker EMOTIONALLY BLUE, Ann continues to establish himself as an artist at the core of the next wave of neoclassical composers continuing to expertly use social media to connect his instrumental piano music with fans both old and young globally.The projects begin with the exquisite "SEREIN", a piece that features a serene alberti bass and a gorgeous right hand melody. Building to a thunderous climax, a staple of Ann's sound, the record beautifully captures the magic of the track's very title - a phenomenon where rain falls from a cloudless sky often during twilight.The second track "EUPHORIA" shows Ann's diversity as a composer showcasing a pop sensibility through a triplet rhythmic motif that acts as the core of the overall arrangement. Memorable and lively, this piece is bold and uplifting bringing a fresh perspective to Tony's sound as a neoclassical artist."BLISS" follows with Ann exploring the feeling of joy through a musical journey that features a modulation that surprises the listener and pushes the track forward. A record that tugs at the heartstrings, Ann shows a lighter side to his sound that fits well amongst the other tracks on the EP."HOPE" is a delicate track that blossoms with every passing note. The main motif beautifully intertwines between both hands with the track flourishing to a rising climax that hangs on a sustained chord, a single repeated note gracefully transitioning back to a variation of the main theme. A more reserved record when compared to tracks on the previous EP but nonetheless a piece which still displays a great maturity and depth to Ann's ability as a composer and artist."FOUR LETTERS" closes the project with a look forward to the next. Themed around the universal feeling of love, the piece features a delicate theme that is pushed forward by a pulsating left hand. The melody soars throughout brilliantly reprising in octaves evoking feelings of happiness and wonder.With a brighter and more positive mood overall, Ann explores new feelings in "EMOTIONALLY ORANGE", successfully delivering a project that continues to showcase his brilliant musicianship as both a composer and artist.Check out the full tracklisting for the second EP below.A virtuoso by trade, Tony Ann is a solo pianist with big ideas. Hailing from both a classical and contemporary background following short stints at both the Cleveland Institute of Music and Berklee College of Music, Ann fuses the styles of both the new and the old to breathtaking effect. As a self-proclaimed harmony connoisseur, Ann is always thinking of ways to not only push the boundaries of neoclassical and instrumental music but also popular music. While Tony may be limited to music without words he successfully uses all eighty eight keys to his advantage with original compositions steeped in emotion, technique and range. Recently, Tony has navigated social media with great success introducing younger generations to neoclassical ideas through his "play that word" series in which using letters on the keyboard he would create original compositions based on words pitched to him by his audience. Away from his solo work, Tony loves collaboration in which he has enjoyed working with many artists in the pop space, including The Chainsmokers, having a hand in co-writing both the platinum US singles " Sick Boy " and " Call You Mine " (feat. Bebe Rexha) as well the gold US single " Side Effects " (feat. Emily Warren). Ann also had the pleasure of touring with them as their official keyboardist for their "Memories: Do Not Open" North American arena tour which also included performances on SNL and Good Morning America. Ann is preparing to release his debut project early next year in which he is very excited to bring his world of harmony and emotions to a stage near you.TRACKLISTING:SEREINEUPHORIABLISSHOPEFOUR LETTERS



