Kylie Minogue Releases Absolute. Remix ?of Global Phenomenon "Padam Padam"

WWW.KYLIE.COM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie Minogue's hit single " Padam Padam " - song of the summer and global phenomenon, has been remixed by British producer ABSOLUTE. With support from the likes of Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Tiga, and The Blessed Madonna, ABSOLUTE. is a major player of the international House and electronic scene. The remix, out now, has already been doing the rounds in the clubs as well as going down a storm at Glastonbury during Annie Mac's live Essential Mix.With 44 million global streams since its release in May, " Padam Padam " has climbed into the UK Official Charts Top Ten and taken the Number One spot on the UK Big Top 40 for five weeks. TikTok users across the world have embraced the track with millions of fans using the song on the platform, including celebrity TikToks from Suki Waterhouse, Olly Alexander, Heidi Klum, Sam Smith and lots more. Currently sitting at Number Two in the UK radio airplay charts, the song has been added to playlists across the country including at BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and Capital.The word "Padam" has quickly found its way into slang across the world as an all-encompassing greeting, exclamation, verb, noun and adjective. There's even been calls for "Padam" to be added to the Oxford English Dictionary.Talking about the news that the track had reached the UK Top Ten, Kylie said: "This is truly amazing and 19-year-old me would say the same thing! I am so thankful to everyone involved with 'Padam Padam' and am astounded at how people have made it their own. The song belongs to everyone now and I'm loving every second of it."2023 has already seen Kylie perform on American Idol, release the immediately iconic " Padam Padam " video, play a surprise set at Capital's Summertime Ball and headline New York's KTUphoria. The ABSOLUTE. remix joins the recently released Jax Jones Remix of " Padam Padam " and both are available across streaming platforms now.Kylie's highly-anticipated studio album, Tension, will be released on September 22.WWW.KYLIE.COM



