Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhino Records announces the release of the official motion picture soundtrack for Joy Ride, a new comedy from Lionsgate directed by Adele Lim. The film premiered this spring at SXSW to rave reviews and is in theaters today. JOY RIDE: OFFICIAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK is available digitally worldwide on all digital platforms for streaming or download.Highlights of the set include two never-before-released tracks. RAMENGVRL, Indonesia's rising hip hop star, who has recently been featured on hit tracks with Jvke, Softboiledegg, and Yung Raja among others, contributes her latest "Juicy." J.M3, a breakout from Singapore's growing Mandopop scene, delivers her punchy new track "Tap Out!" The set also features the film's score by Peabody-Award winning and Emmy-nominated film and television composer, Nathan Matthew David. Additional songs bring together a diverse roster of young artists from all over the world, including East Asia (Vava J.M3, and Ty.), South Korea (Queen Wa$abii), U.K. (Griff) and U.S. (The Linda Lindas, Shawn Wasabi).JOY RIDE stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey's (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.In the film, the friends band together to create a fake K-Pop group, Brownie Tuesday, in order to sneak on to a private jet. Brownie Tuesday even makes an appearance on the JOY RIDE: OFFICIAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK with its cover of Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion's "W.A.P." Adele Lim directs from a screenplay by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao and a story by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao & Adele Lim. The film is produced by Seth Rogen, p.g.a., Evan Goldberg, p.g.a., James Weaver, p.g.a., Josh Fagen, p.g.a., Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, p.g.a., Teresa Hsiao, p.g.a, and Adele Lim, p.g.a.JOY RIDE: OFFICIAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK:Track Listing1. The Linda Lindas - "Growing Up"2. Nathan Matthew David - "Audrey and Lolo"3. VaVa, Gai - " Let's Go 4. Ty., DengDianGuo DDG, Lil Shin - "为了你"5. VaVa - " Rainbow 6. J.M3 - "Tap Out!"7. Dizzy Dizzo - "天大地大"8. Nathan Matthew David - "Plug and Play"9. Shawn Wasabi - "Burnt Rice" (featuring Yung Gemmy)10. Nathan Matthew David - "Silk Kimono"11. VaVa - "Bad八卦"12. Griff - " One Night 13. Nathan Matthew David - "Qipao"14. Queen Wa$abii - " Flower " (featuring Northface Gawd & Don Mills)15. Nathan Matthew David - "Jinderella88"16. Brownie Tuesday - "W.A.P."17. Chong the Nomad - "Go Away"18. RAMENGVRL - " Juicy 19. Nathan Matthew David - "Shitty Friend"20. Nathan Matthew David - "Hope This Message Finds You"Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.



