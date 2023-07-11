Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/07/2023

Madonna Plans To Begin World Tour In October 2023 Following Health Emergency

Madonna Plans To Begin World Tour In October 2023 Following Health Emergency

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
635 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
213 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
484 entries in 25 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
177 entries in 12 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
195 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
740 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1201 entries in 29 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
178 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
194 entries in 24 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
854 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna has officialled postponed her upcoming worldwide "Celebration Tour" after being rush to the hospital because of a "serious" bacterial infection.
In her first public statement since her hospital stay, Madonna revealed that she plans to begin the world tour in Europe in October, before rescheduling the first North American leg that was intended to begin this Saturday, July 15.

Fans are advised to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled show dates once they are determined, and will not need to be exchanged.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement," the iconic singer wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."



The iconic singer's manager recently revealed that she had stayed in the ICU for several days after being found "unresponsive" before being rushed to a New York City hospital.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed in an Instagram post.
"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, New York City, and more before making its way to Europe where she was to perform in 11 cities throughout the fall. The tour was intended to return to North America in early 2024 before concluding.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.7154610 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045757293701172 secs