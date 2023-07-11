R&B Artist Tink Shares 'Fake Love' Music Video



She's been recognized in publications like Vibe, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Complex, Paper, and more, has over 1 billion global streams to date, received a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-nominated R&B artist and lyricist Tink debuts the official music video for her single " Fake Love " via Winter's Diary / WD Records / EMPIRE today, July 10th.The track is all about the struggles of dating culture "these days" and knowing how to sort out the real lovers from the fake ones.As seen in the visual, numerous narratives present current-day issues seen in relationships, including social media betrayal, dishonesty, etc. As TINK and her friends navigate these relationship issues with their men, Tink leads a riot in the streets against "Fake Love." Fake Love " has been crowned as the highlight track of her latest album, "Thanks 4 Nothing" boasting over 20 million streams featuring powerful, rhythmic verses on a hip-hop beat. Tink proclaims that "fake love at an all-time high" so she "don't mind being alone." "This is for anyone reclaiming their time and reclaiming their joy. Reclaiming their peace." states Tink.In the end of the music video, Tink sets a car ablaze in a final act of retaliation to the man who owns it, as she walks away from the baggage with her girls. This serves as a message of the reclamation that was previously stated in her quote above.Tink just completed two sold out North American tours, touring over 30 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, St. Louis, Ft. Lauderdale, and more. South Florida Digest explained, "This concert served as a reminder of her exceptional talent, and with each city that her tour graces, it becomes increasingly clear that Tink is not just another artist." The Chicago Tribune called her "the queen of R&B…Based on the raucous energy of the audience within the venue, that title is not without merit."You never have to guess what Tink's thinking. The Chicago-born songstress and rapper says it all in her music. She spits, speaks, and sings straight from the heart without filter or apology. At the same time, she breaks boundaries, dropping off bars with uncontainable charisma and belting out hooks with show-stopping range.This versatility consistently affirms her as a force in her own lane. Following her 2011 debut mixtape Winter's Diary, she dropped projects at a prolific pace, including Alter Ego, Blunts & Ballads, and Boss Up. 2014 saw Winter's Diary 2: Forever Yours arrive to widespread critical acclaim, landing on year-end R&B album lists from Billboard and Rolling Stone.A year later, XXL touted her among its coveted "Freshman Class." Following a stint in the major label system, she embraced independence again with Winter's Diary 4 [2016], Voicemails [2019], Hopeless Romantic [2020], and A Gift And A Curse [2020]. During 2021, she served up Heat of the Moment powered by "Rebel" [feat. Jeremih] and "Might Let You" [feat. Davido].Last year her project Pillow Talk amassed over 126 millions streams to date and featured 2 Chainz, TOOSII, Fabolous, G Herbo, Russ Muni Long, Layton Greene, and was executive produced by Hitmaka. The lead single, "Cater" ft. 2 Chainz, hit the #1 Most Added at Urban Radio.She's been recognized in publications like Vibe, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Complex, Paper, and more, has over 1 billion global streams to date, received a Cardi B co-sign, and owns all of her masters/catalog. Last summer, "Cut it Out" off of her 2020 project Heartless Romantic went RIAA-certified gold, for which she was presented with a plaque by EMPIRE's founder Ghazi during her appearance on Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM.



