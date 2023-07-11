Travis Scott Will Release 'Utopia' Album This Month





Giving back, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the highly anticipated new album, 'Utopia', visionary artist Travis Scott will take the stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th, has revealed the album will have five individual artworks, and launches 'Utopia' vinyl, CD and merchandise box-set pre-orders.Known for pushing the boundaries of sight and sound, Travis has chosen the ancient setting, and one of The Seven Wonders of The Ancient World, to perform an unforgettable show that will immerse fans in the world of 'Utopia'.As 'Utopia' gets closer, pre-sale of the 'Utopia' vinyl, CD and merchandise box-sets are live today. The limited collection features apparel and accessories inspired by the vision of 'Utopia', with custom cut n sew merchandise. The five album artworks remain closely guarded for now.The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.



