Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 11/07/2023

Travis Scott Will Release 'Utopia' Album This Month

Travis Scott Will Release 'Utopia' Album This Month

Hot Songs Around The World

Daylight
David Kushner
195 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
178 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
636 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
742 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1202 entries in 29 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
178 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
195 entries in 24 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
People
Libianca
214 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
485 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
854 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the highly anticipated new album, 'Utopia', visionary artist Travis Scott will take the stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th, has revealed the album will have five individual artworks, and launches 'Utopia' vinyl, CD and merchandise box-set pre-orders.

Known for pushing the boundaries of sight and sound, Travis has chosen the ancient setting, and one of The Seven Wonders of The Ancient World, to perform an unforgettable show that will immerse fans in the world of 'Utopia'.

As 'Utopia' gets closer, pre-sale of the 'Utopia' vinyl, CD and merchandise box-sets are live today. The limited collection features apparel and accessories inspired by the vision of 'Utopia', with custom cut n sew merchandise. The five album artworks remain closely guarded for now.

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.
Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0154319 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039651393890381 secs