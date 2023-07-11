Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 11/07/2023

Big Joanie Unleashes 'Today' Ft. Kim Deal

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
635 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
213 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
484 entries in 25 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
177 entries in 12 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
195 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
740 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1201 entries in 29 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
178 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
194 entries in 24 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
854 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Black feminist punk band Big Joanie brought their electrifying live show and powerful, community-driven message to stages across Europe and North America this spring.
Thrilled to perform their acclaimed new album Back Home, out now on Kill Rock Stars (US), they'll make stops in NYC and Chicago this week and an appearance at Ohana Festival slated for later this fall. In celebration, they have unleashed a deluxe version of album track "Today" feat. Kim Deal.

Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, "We are immensely proud to announce our new version of 'Today' featuring Kim Deal. Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we're so happy that she's become part of the Big Joanie world."

She continues, "Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on. I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song."

Big Joanie's new album Back Home earned widespread acclaim spanning The New Yorker, NPR Weekend Edition, FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, KEXP, WNYC, The Talkhouse and Under The Radar.

It was dubbed "Best Album of 2022" by Rolling Stone, Bandcamp and The Quietus and album track "Sainted" was also highlighted on Andy Bell of Ride's Top 20 Songs of 2022 list for BrooklynVegan. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.

North American Tour Dates:
7/10: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
7/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
7/13: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
7/23: Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot 2023
8/4: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
8/12: Bruson, Switzerland @ PALP FESTIVAL
9/20-23: Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival
9/29: Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/7: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
10/10: Folkestone, UK @ Folkestone, Quarterhouse
10/11: Köln, Germany @ Cologne, Jaki
10/12: Brüssel-berg, Germany @ Brussels, Witloof Bar
10/13: Berlin, Germany @ Berlin, Badehaus
10/14: Wiesbaden, Germany @ Weisbaden, Kreativfabrik
10/16: Lille, France @ L'Aéronef
10/17: Nantes, France @ Stereolux
10/18: Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
10/19: Rouen, France @ Le 106
10/20: Lorient, France @ Hydrophone
10/21: Laval, France @ 6PAR4
11/3: Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall - Back Home Anniversary Show
11/4: London, UK @ EartH - Back Home Anniversary Show






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0157461 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052361488342285 secs