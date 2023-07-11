Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith Announce Dates For 2023 Christmas Tour!



Joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys, Grant and Smith will co-headline nine holiday shows, including their first appearance together on New York City's iconic Carnegie Hall stage (Dec. 5).



The pair will kick off their combined Christmas tour Nov. 26, in Atlanta, making additional stops in markets like Durham, Kansas City, Washington D.C. (Tysons, Va.), Dallas and more. All shows will go on sale Friday, July 14.



The highly anticipated Christmas concert will feature selections spanning the artists' expansive Christmas repertoires and combine the vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums between them.



Both Grant and Smith's recordings have become part of the backdrop of Christmas for families all over the world, and their holiday tour is one of the most heralded events of the season to the delight of fans at sold-out shows throughout North America.



Following the nine-city run with Grant, Smith will continue the Christmas tour with Tait for eight more dates, hitting Fort Myers, Minneapolis, Des Moines, Bowling Green, Nashville and more. Meanwhile, Grant will return to Nashville for her Christmas at the Ryman residency with her husband Vince Gill. The 12-performance holiday concert run at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium will kick off on Dec. 13.



In support of their longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Grant and Smith will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show.



2023 Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour featuring Michael Tait:

All dates and venues are subject to change without notice.

Nov. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb

Nov. 27 - Durham, NC - DPAC**

Nov. 30 - Kansas City, MO - Kansas City

Dec. 01 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre**

Dec. 04 - Tysons, VA (Washington, DC) - Capital One Hall**

Dec. 05 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall**

Dec. 06 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre**

Dec. 09 - Dallas, TX -

Dec. 10 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre**



2023

All dates and venues are subject to change without notice.

Dec. 12 - Fort Myers, FL - The Village Church*

Dec. 13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre*

Dec. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre*

Dec. 17 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place*

Dec. 18 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater*

Dec. 19 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 21 - Bowling Green, KY - TBA*

Dec. 22 - Nashville, TN - The

**Amy Grant,

*Michael W. Smith and Michael Tait



Amy Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and over 1 billion global streams.

Grant's chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In addition to her six GRAMMY® Awards, Grant has earned 26 Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the

Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian

In 2020, the T.J. Martell Foundation - the music industry's leading nonprofit to fund innovative medical research focused on treatments and cures for cancer - honored Grant with the Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award at their annual Honors Gala.

Most recently, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts included Grant as one of their five distinguished Honorees to receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. In 2023, Grant will be on the road performing in 70 cities across the country and recently released her first new music in a decade, starting with the single "Trees We'll Never See," (March) and most recently in April "What You Heard."





