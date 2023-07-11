Michael Brun To Release 'Fami Summer' EP



The EP includes upbeat, sunshine-filled tracks featuring musical powerhouse Anthony Ramos, Guyanese-American rapper SAINt JHN, Trinidadian singer Kes, Ghanaian singer-songwriter King Promise, British rapper Kojey Radical, and more.

The EP comprises three tracks, each song encapsulating the sound of the Caribbean diaspora, merging sounds from Haiti, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Guyana. These unique sounds coalesce into three beautiful tracks, all folding in tropical influences.



"Jessica," featuring SAINt JHN, Charly Black, J Perry and a to-be-announced special guest feature, is the perfect soundtrack for a beach day. Michaël's signature combination of an addictive rhythm and hypnotizing chorus makes for the ideal summer track that can also be enjoyed year-round.



"Shut Up & Dance," featuring Anthony Ramos, Kes, and King Promise makes listeners want to do exactly as the title suggests. The brass instruments that accompany this dance bop infuse the song with a compelling sound that lends itself perfectly to the voices of the amazing artists featured on the track.



"Closer," featuring Kojey Radical and Stalk Ashley rounds out the EP. Michaël's production on the track allows Stalk Ashley to showcase her singular flair, highlighting her rapping ability as well as her stunning vocals.



Of the EP, Michaël says, "FAMI Summer is my love letter to my upbringing in the Caribbean. I wanted the listener to travel across languages, genres and countries to discover the sounds that made me who I am today."



This past Friday, July 7, Michaël kicked off his Bayo Block Party Tour at Montreal Jazz Fest. Le Devoir writes that Michaël's Bayo Block Party Tour is "a celebration - sound system style - of modern West Indian and Afro-descendant musical cultures in which a dozen special guests will participate."



Later this month, he will be bringing the party to Central Park SummerStage on July 22. Michaël Brun has partnered with PLUS1, so that $1 per ticket sold at each show goes to charities benefiting local Haitian communities.



On Friday, June 16, it was announced that Michaël will make three stops in the UK/EU on behalf of his "Sak Pase" tour this Fall. Dates are as follows, and tickets can be purchased now.



"Jessica" has exploded exponentially on social media. The first 30-second snippet Michaël posted of the track has already amassed almost 16 million views on TikTok and his second video of the track has reached 5 million views. Across all platforms, "Jessica" previews have reached 30 million views collectively.




