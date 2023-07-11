Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 11/07/2023

The Ghost Inside Share Crushing New Single 'Earn It'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ghost Inside mark their return with a triumphant new single, "Earn It", produced by Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker).
Their first new release since 2020's self-titled record, "Earn It" finds the metalcore heavyweights back with a vengeance. Ushering in urgent guitars and crushing drums, front man Jonathan Vigil shifts from brutal screams to clean vocals with ease. On the message behind the song he ruminates,
"Sometimes people think because of the social status or circumstances they're born into, they're entitled to greatness. Nothing worthwhile is ever gonna be handed to you. You gotta Earn It."

The Ghost Inside have been trekking through Europe taking their electrifying live performance to massive festival stages such as Hellfest (France), Graspop (Belgium), Copenhell (Denmark), and Jera On Air (Netherlands).

Pivoting to the US on July 15th they will embark on a co-headlining tour with Underoath, joined by We Came As Romans and Better Lovers as support. It all kicks off in Ohio at Inkcarceration Fest, and ends in California on August 19th. Tickets are on sale HERE.

The Ghost Inside Tour Dates :
Jul 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
Jul 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Jul 17 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Jul 19 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Jul 21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Jul 22 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey's
Jul 23 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
Jul 24 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
Jul 27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Jul 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater
Jul 29 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
Jul 30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors
Aug 01 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Aug 03 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
Aug 04 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Aug 05 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater
Aug 06 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Aug 08 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
Aug 10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Aug 11 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Aug 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Aug 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Aug 15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
Aug 19 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Festival Grounds

In 2008, The Ghost Inside formed in El Segundo, CA united by their shared passion for bands in the hardcore scene. The band has since released five studio albums;  Fury and the Fallen Ones  (2008), Returners  (2010), Get What You Give  (2012), Dear Youth (2014), and The Ghost Inside (2020).  

The group stands for authenticity, dedication, perseverance and the most literal adherence to the core values behind their craft. Sonically, they place equal emphasis on deeply personal vocals, urgent riffing and pile-driving breakdowns within the framework of their heavily melodic modern hardcore.

Their 2020 self-titled album represented determination, reflection and newfound hope after the tragic 2015 bus accident that changed the band's lives forever, claiming the lives of their driver, the lives of everyone in the other vehicle, and resulting in multiple injuries for all the members.

Eventually, they came to see the incident as a moment to put their inspirational lyrics to the test. Songs that were once more philosophical in origin had become autobiographical. The accident will always be a defining moment for The Ghost Inside, but never what defines them.

The Ghost Inside is Jonathan Vigil (vocals), Chris Davis (guitar), Zach Johnson (guitar), Jim Riley (bass), and Andrew Tkaczyk (drums).






