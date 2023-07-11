Victoria Bailey To Release New Album "A Cowgirl Rides On," On October 20, 2023





Awash in pedal steel, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and guitar, the songs on A Cowgirl Rides On create an openness into which Bailey enters with her intimate vocals, which ring with an emotional purity that reverberates deeply. "I feel like each song has a little piece of me," reflects Bailey. At its core, A Cowgirl Rides On is a bluegrass gospel album. "It's kind of always been on my heart to make a western gospel album that ties into all the things I love. It's a big part of my life."



The title track, the first single from the album, was released on April 21, 2023, and the song premiered a few days prior at American Songwriter, who called it "a wistful western narrative of resilience and unwavering faith... The heartworn song showcases the artist's classic country lilt and is the perfect vehicle for her stunning songcraft, skills worthy of the country queens [who] came before her." "A Cowgirl Rides On" opens quietly with Bailey's vocals and guitar strums but soon blooms with layers of spiraling pedal steel, fiddle, and harmony vocals. "This is my favorite song on the album," Bailey notes. Inspired by the book "Distant Skies," it's based on the true story of a woman who rode her horse across the country from New York to California. "It's the story of a cowgirl finding so much strength in her solitude," says Bailey. "I was also really tying in my own experience when I wrote it, going through a breakup and finding hope and strength through riding horses and taking risks."



Bailey reveals the genius of her songwriting in the breakup song "Forever, You & I." The brightness of the thrumming music belies the heartbreak in the lyrics, but Bailey illustrates cannily the ways that love still has a hold on one corner of our hearts even in the wake of a breakup. "Forever, You & I," the second single from the album, was released on June 16, 2023, with Wide Open Country premiering the track earlier that week, who dubbed it "a tender reflection on the lingering memories and phantom pains that hang around after a breakup."



The third single, "Snake Trails," is set for release on August 11, 2023. Banjoes and fiddles launch and propel the jaunty bluegrass rambler. "I started humming this song while I was out riding my horse," Bailey recounts. "It turned into more of a gospel song about finding faith through riding my horse in the canyon and all its beauty bringing me closer to God."



While all of the songs on the album resonate with echoes of the gospel, three songs—"Down From The Mountain," "Sweet By & By," and "Waiting At The Gate"—connect deeply, both sonically and lyrically. "Down From The Mountain" opens with and rides along the sonic framework of the traditional "Give Me That Old Time Religion;" fiddle and banjo play call and response in Bailey's spry, old-time song. Unfurling slowly, "Sweet By & By," the penultimate song on the album, floats with a gentle, almost prayer-like spirit, praising fellowship and the beauty of this life and the life to come. The album closes with a cover of Ricky Skaggs' "Waiting At The Gate," a meandering, jaunty fiddle tune driven by gorgeous harmonies. "Ricky Skaggs' album Soldier of the Cross really set a tone of what I wanted this record to sound like," Bailey confides. "It definitely inspired the gospel bluegrass heart of the songs."



Bailey and producer Brian Whelan, who also co-wrote some of the songs, recorded the songs live. Bailey is joined on A Cowgirl Rides On by some of LA's best musicians. "We only did a couple of takes on each song," Bailey explains. "I wanted the album to sound just like I do live." She heard guitarist Whelan (Jim Lauderdale, Dwight Yoakam) perform on a Merle Haggard tribute, and says she was drawn to him. "He's a great producer," says Bailey. Other players included Ted Russell Kamp (Shooter Jennings, Tanya Tucker) on bass; Philip Glenn (Show Ponies, Jason Hawk Harris) on fiddle, mandolin, and banjo; Jeremy Long (Sam Outlaw) on pedal steel and Dobro; and Leeann Skoda on background vocals.



Bailey grew up surrounded by music. Her father was a drummer in a rock band, and her mother was immersed in the music of



A Cowgirl Rides On follows the release of a series of singles from Bailey: a cover of the



Bailey's passion and dedication to making authentic country music shines through her performances and her songwriting. She preserves a country sound that has been lost but is now making its way back. In recent times, Bailey has shared stages with



Press praise for



"…a smooth incorporation of female perspectives to the traditional cowboy mythos." - The Boot

"If you're looking for a honky tonk sweetheart, then you've found one in native Californian

"Victoria polishes her California classic country honky-tonk to a high gloss. She has grit mixed with personality, fluency in her musicality, she's expressive and imaginative... Sawdust thick, whiskey-smooth… smart and magnetic." - Americana Highways

"…storytelling soul-twang." - Cowboys & Indians

"...one of the year's most impressive and dazzling country albums." - Lonesome Highway

"…Victoria Bailey tackles modern themes in a progressive style that wouldn't be out of place in the world of Loretta Lynn." - Country

"Victoria Bailey has the voice of an angel, yet her music is sometimes country-rough and gritty, a late-night honky tonk come to life, with lyrics that can inform and evoke emotions from all who listen." - Roughstock

"…a classic country treat." - Skope Magazine

"...Victoria Bailey sounds like she comes from another era..." - WhopperJaw

"Anyone who loves a little honky tonk two-stepping or the classic country sounds of folks like [Patsy] Cline, Dolly Parton, or Loretta Lynn, will want to jump aboard the musical train that Bailey is steering… a splash of nostalgia..." - Vents Magazine

"…supremely clever... This is country music at its best: steeped in traditional sounds, delivered with a fresh and earnest voice." - Riffs & Rhymes

"[Victoria Bailey] will transport you to country's golden age." - Top40-Charts.com

"…channels the spirit of legends like Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris… sharp, eloquent and relatable song craft that anyone with an ear for the early days of country will be enamored with." - Take Effect Reviews

"…honky tonk heaven… the album is one of the best we've heard this year. Bailey is an absolute gem and a fresh breath of country air. Highly recommended." - Blabber & Smoke Blog

