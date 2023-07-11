Southampton-Based Artist Mike Gale Brings Delightful Indie Folk-Pop On 'Summer Be Gone' Single





11 When Here Comes the Morning New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British indie pop artist Mike Gale presents his new single 'Summer Be Gone', the first offering from his forthcoming album 'Thanks for Always Waving' (out September 8). Not your typical summer anthem, but a great offering of world / folk-inspired indie pop. The accompanying video was filmed in Suzhou, China by Matt Wallwork and features the artist Kimvi.Gale may not be a household name, but his music is universal, positively-vibed lo-fi bedroom pop. Generating catchy melodies and harmonies despite dubbing himself "a prolific, lo-fi recluse", this will be his 20th album in 20 years. Initially writing and performing under the Co-Pilgrim and Black Nielson monikers, this is the twelfth album released under his own name."The song 'Summer Be Gone' is loosely based around my dislike of the hot summer months and how I prefer being cocooned inside while it's dark and cold outside. I'm not really a fan of crowds, so I appreciate winter and the way there seems to be more space between folks in that season," says Mike Gale.While he primarily considers himself to be a guitarist, Gale is actually an instrumentalist, playing all the instruments heard on this album. While he has sang for as long as he can remember, he formally began playing a the guitar and writing his own music around 20, citing The Lemonheads as a big influence initially.Born in Southampton and raised there for some years, Mike Gale spent a good chunk of his childhood in North Devon and some of his formative years in Oxford, New York and Melbourne before returning home to settle on his beloed south coast of England.With Gale taking melodic and percussive cues from influences such as Tall Dwarfs, Pavement and The Clean, 'Thanks for Always Waving' is ultimately one of his most pop-orientated albums to date, filled with mellow bongo beats and gentle washes of wavey organs."I'm naturally introverted and have never enjoyed being onstage in front of people, so performing live was always my least favourite part of making music. Now I'm solo I feel no pressure to perform live at all, maybe one day but for now I'm happy," explains Mike Gale."Recording by myself at home seemed to open a flood of songs and creativity. I think the lack of any expectations just helped me make music for the pure enjoyment of it."As of July 11, 'Summer Be Gone' will be released across fine digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where the full album is also available for pre-order."'Summer, Be Gone' actually feels like a warm zephyr floating through an open window on a balmy summer's day... like water bouncing off silk... a most wonderful and unique chorus which goes against the pop-norm by being a ghostly shimmer of reverb and wistfulness" ~ Joyzine"Equal parts charming and entertaining. A presentation of Gale's unique mind and it's abilities as a wonderfully adept melody making machine" ~ Headstuff"A beautifully articulated songbook throughout. Swimmingly brilliant in it's indie slacker charm" ~ Top40-Charts.comWritten and performed by Mike GaleProduced, recorded and mixed by Mike GaleMastered by Todd Tobias (Guided By Voices, Circus Devils)Single cover photo by Akira DengVideo filmed by Matt Wallwork in Suzhou, ChinaActress featuring KimviTRACK LIST:1 Yipee2 Old Man in the Universe3 Summer Be Gone4 I Enjoy my Existence5 Grumble Pie6 Bees Knees7 I Know Her8 Set it on Fire9 They're Closing the Marina10 Michael 611 When Here Comes the Morning



