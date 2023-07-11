Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/07/2023

Alternative Folk-Rock Troubadour Fred Abong Releases 'My Way', Final Single Ahead Of 'Fear Pageant' Album

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
635 entries in 28 charts
People
Libianca
213 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
484 entries in 25 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
177 entries in 12 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
195 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
740 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1201 entries in 29 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
178 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
194 entries in 24 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
854 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of releasing his 'Fear Pageant' album - his seventh to date - via Seattle label Disc Drive, alternative folk-leaning indie rock artist Fred Abong presents his latest single and video for 'My Way'. Though just as impressive, this is quite a different beast than the lead track 'Father'.

This follows Abong's 2022 'Yellowthroat' album, recorded with Rob Ahlers (50FOOTWAVE, Kristin Hersh Electric Trio). Here, Abong - a Filipino-American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist - upholds his reputation for creating music that is a blend of "ragged Replacements and lyric-driven Bob Dylan" and "Elliott Smith with balls".

Currently based in New Orleans, Fred Abong got his musical start in the 1980's on Rhode Island as a drummer, bassist and guitarist in various hardcore punk bands. He spent the early 1990s playing bass for Throwing Muses and then Belly. He then put music as a profession on hold for academic pursuits, earning a PhD in Humanities and serving as a professor at various universities for eight years before returning to music.

Continuing as a solo artist, Abong's music has a raw and unpolished production aesthetic with an overall direct, though deceptively imaginative and oblique, presentation. Apart from his work as a solo artist, Fred Abong is also currently bassist in the Kristin Hersh Electric Trio and has also been a practicing Vedic astrologer for the past 20 plus years.

"Unlike the Sinatra song of the same name, this is not a manifesto of self-determination or a reflection on individualism and world-beating fearlessness. It's also not a send-up of that attitude or sentiment. My 'My Way' is, accidentally, closer to the subject matter (but not the sentiment) of the original French version of the Sinatra song. In the French version, of which I only recently became aware, the gradual erosion of marriage and love by the crushing boredom of mundane life is the focus," says Fred Abong.

"My 'My Way' is definitely a kind of self-portrait and a meditation on love and marriage. But it is not triumphant or regretful. It's more about the mixing of romance and resignation than anything else. It also recognizes the omnipresence of death, both physical and spiritual. And it explores the longing, conscious or unconscious, for wholeness and 'completion' present in intimate relationships."

His songs are existentially and romantically focused, poetic, and slightly off-kilter. Detuned guitars, unconventional song structures, and a raw and unpolished production aesthetic characterize the overall sound. Fred's hypnotic, sometimes gravelly voice adds to the effect.

'My Way' is out now across fine music platforms, including Bandcamp, where the 'Fear Pageant' album is now available to order. On July 20, it will be released on vinyl or as a digital download.

"Purity and honesty in his approach that gets more and more intense with each track... like you're riding a wave of energy" ~ Higher Plain Music
"Thoughtful, minimalist. The ghost of Syd Barrett watches over everything... 'another sonic leap forward" ~ Real Gone Rocks
"An almost painful intimacy to his words despite the oblique phrasing and imagery he conjures" ~ Isolation Records
"An ascent out of singer-songwriter folk territory into something bordering on punk and psychedelia" ~ Top40-Charts.com
"Beautifully raw, uncluttered and quite cinematic... Melodically infectious and lyrically mysterious ~ Newport Naked

Music and lyrics by Fred Abong
All songs recorded, mixed and performed by Fred Abong
All instruments by Fred Abong
Mastered by Fred Thomas
Videos by Fred Abong

TRACK LIST:
1. Father
2. Half Wit, 3. Fear Pageant
4. Hungry Ghost
5. Bats
6. America 808
7. My Way
8. Shadows
9. Reservoirs
10. Sailor






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0153670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003882884979248 secs