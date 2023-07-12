Judas Priest Joins Power Trip Line-Up







"POWER TRIPPERS ARE YOU READY FOR SOME JUDAS PRIEST STYLE HEAVY METAL! WE ARE EXCITED AND READY TO RAISE DOUBLE HORNS WAY UP HIGH TOGETHER. KEEPING THE METAL FAITH AT THIS BOSTIN ONE OF A KIND POWER TRIP WORLD EVENT!"



For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head to powertrip.live.



Currently, Goldenvoice promotes over 2,000 concerts a year in California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada plus recently adding North American tours to their growing list of accomplishments. For additional info, please visit www.Goldenvoice.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Judas Priest has been added to the POWER TRIP line-up joining AC/DC on the Saturday, October 7 bill (filling the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne) at the world's greatest live music destination the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. The historic three-day event set for October 6, 7 and 8 will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8). Judas Priest statement on POWER TRIP:For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head to powertrip.live.Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival, operates successful Los Angeles and Bay Area music venues including the Fonda Theatre, The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Novo, Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, The Regency Ballroom and The Warfield.Goldenvoice holds exclusive booking deals at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, Santa Barbara Bowl, Mountain Winery and Frost Amphitheatre. They also have produced events such as Desert Trip, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Day N Vegas, Just Like Heaven and many more. Beginning as an independent punk rock promoter in the early 1980s, Goldenvoice grew to be the preeminent alternative promoter in Southern California by forging strong relationships with both bands and music fans.Currently, Goldenvoice promotes over 2,000 concerts a year in California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada plus recently adding North American tours to their growing list of accomplishments. For additional info, please visit www.Goldenvoice.com.



