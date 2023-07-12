Alt-Pop Sensation Leah Kate To Release Debut Album "Super Over" On September 15, 2023



"I worked on the 'Super Over' album during a time when I was involved with a very toxic person," stated Kate. "These songs stemmed from experiences around losing my mind to love and loss and being hard on myself and everything in between. I learned to let go and it changed me for the better. I moved onto the next chapter and truly had never felt better. The process of this album helped to heal me and make me "super over it" 😊 I know it will do the same for everyone who listens."



She recently released the explosive title track "Super Over," which perfectly sets the tone for what's to come this Fall. "Super Over" is the ultimate bad b**** break-up song, with the music video perfectly captures the liberating nature of the track. It is a true cathartic representation of this new and exciting era for Leah Kate.







SUPER OVER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Monday, Sep 11th - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

Wednesday, Sep 13th - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Thursday, Sep 14th - Nashville, TN - The Basement - East

Friday, Sep 15th - Atlanta, GA -

Monday, Sep 18th - Washington DC- Songbyrd DC

Tuesday, Sep 19th - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

Thursday, Sep 21st - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

Friday, Sep 22nd - Toronto, CA - Adelaide Hall

Sunday, Sep 24th - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Tuesday, Sep 26th - Ann Arbor, MI - The

Thursday, Sep 28th - Chicago, Il - Bottom Lounge

Friday, Sep 29th - Minneapolis, MN - University of Minnesota

Sunday, Oct 1st - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Wednesday, Oct 4th - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

Thursday, Oct 5th -

Friday, Oct 6th - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City

Sunday, Oct 8th - Phoenix, AZ - The

Monday, Oct 9th - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

Tuesday, Oct 10th - San Diego, CA - SOMA Side Stage

Thursday, Oct 12th - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

Sunday, Oct 15th - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Monday, Oct 16th - Salt Lake City - Soundwell

Wednesday, Oct 18th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Thursday, Oct 19th - Portland, OR - Mission Theater



