Alternative 12/07/2023

Alt-Pop Sensation Leah Kate To Release Debut Album "Super Over" On September 15, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, platinum selling singer and songwriter Leah Kate announces her long awaited debut album 'Super Over' out September 15th, ushering a new chapter filled with empowerment, knowing your worth, and living your best life.
"I worked on the 'Super Over' album during a time when I was involved with a very toxic person," stated Kate. "These songs stemmed from experiences around losing my mind to love and loss and being hard on myself and everything in between. I learned to let go and it changed me for the better. I moved onto the next chapter and truly had never felt better. The process of this album helped to heal me and make me "super over it" 😊 I know it will do the same for everyone who listens."

She recently released the explosive title track "Super Over," which perfectly sets the tone for what's to come this Fall. "Super Over" is the ultimate bad b**** break-up song, with the music video perfectly captures the liberating nature of the track. It is a true cathartic representation of this new and exciting era for Leah Kate.

Leah Kate will be bringing her pop-rock anthems and undeniable charisma to several cities in North America this Fall for her headlining tour. Dates below and more info on the tour below.

SUPER OVER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Monday, Sep 11th - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
Wednesday, Sep 13th - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
Thursday, Sep 14th - Nashville, TN - The Basement - East
Friday, Sep 15th - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
Monday, Sep 18th - Washington DC- Songbyrd DC
Tuesday, Sep 19th - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
Thursday, Sep 21st - Cambridge, MA - Middle East
Friday, Sep 22nd - Toronto, CA - Adelaide Hall
Sunday, Sep 24th - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Tuesday, Sep 26th - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig
Thursday, Sep 28th - Chicago, Il - Bottom Lounge
Friday, Sep 29th - Minneapolis, MN - University of Minnesota
Sunday, Oct 1st - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Wednesday, Oct 4th - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
Thursday, Oct 5th - Houston TX - HOB Bronze Peacock
Friday, Oct 6th - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Sunday, Oct 8th - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
Monday, Oct 9th - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy
Tuesday, Oct 10th - San Diego, CA - SOMA Side Stage
Thursday, Oct 12th - Oakland, CA - The New Parish
Sunday, Oct 15th - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Monday, Oct 16th - Salt Lake City - Soundwell
Wednesday, Oct 18th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
Thursday, Oct 19th - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

Leah Kate is proving to be a star on the rise with 300M+ global streams, 200M+ TikTok views to date, and millions of followers across all socials. She is best known for her Y2K inspired pop-rock tracks "F*ck Up the Friendship," "F U Anthem," and her certified platinum hit "10 Things I Hate About You, which charted on Billboard Global 200 and Pop Radio Top 15, has millions of streams to date, and went viral on TikTok with over one million videos using the sound. She spent the last year touring alongside Madison Beer, Hayley Kiyoko, and Chase Atlantic and headlined her tours in the U.K and Europe. She brought her kick-ass set to Summerfest Wonderstruck Festival this summer.






