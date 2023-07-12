Grace Potter Debuts "Good Time" Music Video









Mar-18-22-24 Miami, FL to Cozumel, MX - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, 3X GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Grace Potter debuts the cinematic video for her latest single "Good Time," directed by Catherine Fordham. Set in the same remote desert cafe as Potter's video for "Mother Road,"the album's title track released last month, "Good Time," is the next audacious chapter of the story and finds Lady Vagabond vibing to the Stones-inflected rocker, living her best life, and looking back with no regrets or inhibitions. Grace Potter comments on the new " Good Time " video: "I'm delighted to bring you "Good Time," the newest cinematic installment from a world I created while driving and writing songs for MOTHER ROAD. In this music video, we explore one of my favorite characters, Lola Nomada Vasquez, the mischievous author of the beloved children's book series, "Lady Vagabond". Since the mid-century, Lola has lived and written in the fast lane, creating instantly iconic characters, but these days, she spends her time conjuring her next masterpiece from her favorite booth at her favorite diner. " Good Time " picks up where we left off at the end of "Mother Road": Hurricane's Drive-In Restaurant on Old Route 66. As the diner empties out, Lola lets loose, throwing herself a salacious party - fueled in equal parts by wine, unbridled imagination, and an unraveling mind. I invite you all to join me and a bunch of blow-up dolls as we dive head-long into the dazzling shadow-world of Lola's GOOD TIME! Please enjoy responsibly."Tickets are currently on sale for Potter's Mother Road Tour, which kicks off at Collin Centers for the Arts in Orono, ME on Saturday, September 7. The 18-date fall tour also includes two performances at Shelburne Museum in her native Vermont, as well as shows at New York City's Pier 17, Milwaukee's Pabst Theatre, Chicago's Riviera Theater and Atlanta's Tabernacle among other great cities and venues, before concluding at The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC on November 18. See below for the full itinerary. For tickets information please visit https://www.gracepotter.com/.Produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Nickel Creek) and recorded at RCA's famed Studio A in Nashville and Topangadise in Topanga, CA, Mother Road, the follow-up to Potter's 2019 acclaimed, 2x GRAMMY-nominated album, Daylight, finds the rock and soul artist deconstructing her deepest fears and darkest regrets and charting the fallout with brutal honesty and emotional daring. Throughout the album's 10 original tracks, Potter, along with contributions from top-flight musicians, commands an expansive soundscape of soulful rock, roots, funk, country, and R&B.Mother Road - Track List:1. Mother Road2. Truck Stop Angels3. Ready Set Go4. Good Time5. Little Hitchhiker6. Lady Vagabond7. Rose Colored Rearview8. All My Ghosts9. Futureland10. MasterpieceFull Grace Potter tour dates below, official Mother Road Tour Dates in BOLD:Aug-12-23 Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert SeriesSep-1-23 Snowmass Village, CO - JAS Aspen SnowmassSep-07-23 Orono, ME - Collins Center for the ArtsSep-08-23 Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial AuditoriumSep-09-23 Lewiston, NY - ArtparkSep-10-23 Hammondsport, NY - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff VineyardSep-14-23 Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the ArtsSep-15-23 Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on The GreenSep-16-23 Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on The Green - SOLD OUTSep-17-23 Albany, NY - The EggSep-22-23 Branford, CT - Stony Creek BrewerySep-23-23 New York, NY - Pier 17Sep-24-23 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's PeakSep-27-23 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake AmphitheaterSep-29-23 Richmond, VA - MaymontSep-30-23 Harrisburg, PA - Southside StageOct-1-23 Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling FestivalOct-04-23 Kalamazoo, MI - State TheatreOct-05-23 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst TheaterOct-06-23 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman PlaceOct-07-23 Chicago, IL - Riviera TheaterNov-11-23 Highlands, NC - Highlands Food & Wine FestivalNov-17-23 Atlanta, GA - TabernacleNov-18-23 Charlotte, NC - The FillmoreMar-18-22-24 Miami, FL to Cozumel, MX - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea



