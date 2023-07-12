The Doors Live At The Matrix 1967: The Original Masters

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Doors
were a few months away from stardom in March 1967 when they played five sparsely attended shows at a small club in San Francisco called The Matrix. These uninhibited performances would have been fleeting if not for Peter
Abram, who co-owned the pizza parlor-turned-nightclub with Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin. An avid recordist, Abram taped concerts at The Matrix
regularly and his recordings of The Doors, made between March 7-11, 1967, spawned one of the band's most storied bootlegs. At long last, all known Matrix
recordings, sourced entirely from Abram's original master recordings, will be released on September
8.
LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS will be available on September
8 as 3-CD ($29.98) and 5-LP ($124.98) sets. Production of the vinyl version is limited to 14,000 numbered (CD 21,000) copies worldwide. The band's March 7 performance of the jazz instrumental "Bag's Groove" is exclusive to the vinyl set and comes on a 7" single. "Bag's Groove" is one of two never-before-heard recordings.
Bootlegs of The Matrix
shows have circulated among fans for years and were popular despite the poor audio quality of most copies. The sound began improving in 1997 when the first two songs from The Matrix
shows were officially released on The Doors: Box Set. Even more performances followed in 2008 on Live at the Matrix
1967; regrettably, it was discovered soon after that all the recordings were sourced from third-generation tapes, not the originals.
Today, Abram's original recordings have been remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors' longtime engineer/mixer, for official release. The vinyl version of LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS includes all 37 songs from the shows sourced from the master tapes. Except for 15 songs released in 2017 and 2018 as Record Store Day exclusives, most of the newly upgraded live recordings are making their debut in the collection, including eight that have never been featured on any of the previous Matrix
releases.
It's easy to understand the enduring appeal of these vintage performances by Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger, and John Densmore. Recorded only a few months before "Light My Fire
" propelled the band to worldwide success, the tapes capture The Doors
playing a wide range of songs, including several from their self-titled debut, like "Break On Through," "Soul Kitchen," and "The End." They also performed half the songs destined for the group's soon-to-be-recorded second album, Strange Days, including early performances of "Moonlight Drive" and "People Are Strange." 15 Sets of music over five nights at The Matrix
gave the band time to indulge its love of the blues with extended covers of "I'm A King Bee" and "Crawling King Snake." The Doors
even delivered an instrumental version of "Summertime."
Joel Selvin writes in the collection's liner notes: "They were young, fresh, and uninhibited, spreading their wings to fly. The tapes are raw, savage, rough around the edges. This is pure Doors: unselfconscious and unspoiled."
LIVE AT THE MATRIX 1967: THE ORIGINAL MASTERS:
5-LP Track Listing:
LP One: Side One
(March 7, 1967) First Set
1. "Back Door Man"
2. "My Eyes Have Seen You" *
3. "Soul Kitchen"
4. "All Blues" - Instrumental *
Side Two
1. "Get Out Of My Life Woman" **
2. "When The Music's Over" *
LP Two: Side One
(March 7, 1967) Second Set
1. "Close To You
" **
2. "Crawling King Snake" **
3. "I Can't See Your Face In My Mind"
4. "People Are Strange"
5. "Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)"
Side Two
1. "Crystal Ship"
2. "Twentieth Century Fox"
Third Set
3. "Moonlight Drive"
4. "Summer's Almost
Gone" *
5. "Unhappy Girl"
LP Three: Side One
(March 7, 1967) Third Set
1. "Woman Is A Devil/Rock Me Baby" **
2. "Break On Through (To The Other Side)" **
3. "Light My Fire
"
Side Two
1. "The End
"
2. "The End
" (Partial) / Let's Feed Ice Cream
To The Rats (from March 8 or 9, 1967)
LP Four: Side One
(March 10, 1967) First Set
1. "My Eyes Have Seen You"
2. "Soul Kitchen" **
3. "I Can't See Your Face In My Mind" **
4. "People Are Strange" **
Side Two
1. "When The Music's Over"
Second Set
2. "Money
" **
3. "Who Do You Love
" **
LP Five: Side One
(March 10, 1967) Second Set
1. "Moonlight Drive" *
2. "Summer's Almost
Gone"
3. "I'm A King Bee" **
4. "Gloria
" **
Side Two
1. "Break On Through (To The Other Side)" *
Third Set
2. "Summertime
" - Instrumental **
3. "Back Door Man "**
4. "Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)" *
7" Single
March 7, 1967 (First Set)
"Bag's Groove" - Instrumental *
*Previously Unreleased
**First Time Released From Original Master Tapes