Very Lyrical, Talented New Hip Hop Artist Saint

LEBANON, MISSOURI (Top40 Charts) Rising hip hop sensation, Michael Foster, known by his stage name "Saint," is poised to captivate audiences with his unique blend of lyrical prowess, socially conscious messages, and a refreshing new breed of music. With his subliminal mindset approach to music, Saint is set to make a significant impact on the industry.

Born to a military family in Honolulu, Hawaii, Saint experienced a transient lifestyle, never truly having a place to call home. Throughout his formative years, he immersed himself in a diverse range of activities, excelling in various sports such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, and track. His passion for martial arts also led him to practice MMA, a discipline that continues to shape his artistic journey.

However, it was music that ultimately captured Saint's heart. Inspired by his older brother, William, during their time together in grade school, he discovered his innate talent for percussion. From that point forward, hip hop, R&B, and rock became his outlets for self-expression. Influenced by legendary artists like BDP, LL Cool J, Run DMC, NWA, Digital Underground, Nas, Common, Mos Def, Biggie, and Pac, Saint found inspiration in the pioneers of the genre. Notably, Jay-Z's impact on both the music and business spheres became a major influence for Saint, shaping his aspirations for creating universal music that resonates with the masses.

Saint embarked on his artistic journey at the tender age of 15, stepping into the world on his own. Over the years, he has honed his craft, gaining invaluable experience and knowledge along the way. His ultimate goal is to create music that touches people's souls, invoking emotions through the power of melody and rhythm. As Saint puts it, "I want people to breathe in tones and notes and breathe out rhythm."

Saint's music reflects his multifaceted personality, encompassing his lyrical finesse, meaningful storytelling, and socially conscious messages. With his subliminal mindset approach, he brings a fresh perspective to the hip hop scene, challenging societal norms and provoking thought. Combining his deep-rooted passion for martial arts with his love for music, Saint's compositions evoke a sense of strength, resilience, and determination.

As Saint continues to make waves in the music industry, his upcoming projects promise to showcase his talent and leave a lasting impact on listeners worldwide. With his powerful storytelling, dynamic flow, and unwavering dedication to his craft, Saint is a force to be reckoned with.

Saint, born Michael Foster, is an up-and-coming hip hop artist known for his lyrical prowess, meaningful storytelling, and socially conscious messages. With a subliminal mindset approach to music, he brings a fresh perspective to the genre. Combining his love for martial arts and music, Saint's compositions embody strength, resilience, and determination. With aspirations to create universal music that resonates with the masses, Saint aims to touch people's souls with his powerful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.






