Grammy Winners Yates McKendree & Kevin McKendree Garner Nominations For Prestigious Music Awards

Qualified Records is led by music industry veteran and studio owner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The team at Qualified Records is thrilled to announce that our record labels' renowned blues Artists Yates McKendree and Kevin McKendree have been nominated for both the 2023 Blues Blast Music Awards and Independent Blues Awards. Their exceptional talent and dedication to the blues genre have earned them well-deserved recognition, further solidifying their status as leading figures in the industry. In addition, the record label owned by Kevin and his business partner John Heithaus received a nomination for Best Independent Blues Records Label.Yates McKendree, a Grammy-winning traditional blues guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and vocalist, has been captivating audiences worldwide with his soulful performances and unparalleled musicianship with the 2022 release of his debut LP, Buchanan Lane which topped the blues charts for over 16 weeks. His growing mastery of the blues, combined with his ability to infuse it with his own flair, has made him a standout artist. Yates's nomination for the Blues Blast Music Awards' Sean Costello Award reflects the respect and admiration he is beginning to command within the blues community. In addition, the Independent Blues Awards have nominated Yates for Best Independent Blues CD (Buchanan Lane), Best New Artist, Best Traditional Blues Band (Yates McKendree Friends) and Best Traditional Blues Songs (Voodoo). Kevin McKendree, an exceptional Grammy-winning keyboardist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, engineer and producer, has played a prominent role in shaping blues music. His contributions to the genre, both as a performer and a behind-the-scenes force with Delbert McClinton, Lee Roy Parnell and Brian Setzer have garnered widespread acclaim. Known for his versatile style, Kevin's nomination is a testament to his unwavering commitment to preserving and advancing the blues tradition. The Independent Awards nominations are for Best Traditional Blues Song and Best Contemporary Blues Song (Connecticut Blues - Delbert McClinton/Kevin McKendree/Yates McKendree).The 2023 Blues Blast Music Awards celebrate the finest talent in blues music, recognizing artists who have made significant contributions to the genre. Yates's and Kevin's nominations come as no surprise to their dedicated fans, who have long recognized their immense talent and unwavering dedication to the blues. Their music resonates deeply with listeners, transcending boundaries and captivating audiences of all ages and backgrounds.Yates McKendree said: "I'm absolutely honored to be nominated amongst such great company for all of these nominations - thank you to everybody involved." Said his Dad, Kevin: "I'm thrilled and honored to be considered for a 2023 Blues Blast Music Award and the IBA's, and I'm especially humbled to be included alongside all those amazing piano and B3 players."The winners of the 2023 Blues Blast Music Awards will be determined by a public vote from the Blues Blast Magazine readership. To cast your vote and support Yates, Kevin and other exceptional blues musicians, voting begins July 1, 2023 and continues until August 18, 2023. Voting is free and open to anyone. You may only vote one time. If you are not currently a subscriber you are automatically signed up as a subscriber their free magazine as part of the voting process.The Independent Blues Awards, or IBA, are produced by Making A Scene Magazine. Voting is at https://www.makingascene.org/Yates McKendree is a highly acclaimed blues guitarist and vocalist known for his soulful performances and unique blend of traditional blues styles. With his virtuosic guitar skills and song writing, Yates has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the blues music scene.Kevin McKendree is a renowned blues keyboardist, producer, and songwriter. His contributions to the genre have garnered critical acclaim including multiple Grammy awards, and his exceptional musicianship has made him a sought-after collaborator for some of the biggest names in blues music.Qualified Records is a full-service music production and marketing company founded by two industry veterans who are matching their decades of success in the music industry with a cutting-edge technological expertise from which artists of any background can potentially benefit. With a focus on leveraging artists' ownership rights, creative independence, and an uncompromising commitment to creating diverse music that fans and audiences love, Qualified Records is working to solidify the ways artists can remain relevant, profitable and engaged in the digital era.Qualified Records is led by music industry veteran and studio owner Kevin McKendree (Delbert McClinton, Brian Setzer Orchestra, John Hiatt) a multi-Grammy winner with extensive credits as a keyboardist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer and John Heithaus, ISSA® nominated co-producer and record label executive responsible for #1 charting projects working with Grammy® Winning artists Tom Hambridge (The NOLA Sessions) and Luke Bulla (Who Loves You Better), and the critically-acclaimed blues guitarist Jim Allchin (Prime Blues) among others.



