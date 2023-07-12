Rising Country Rock Artist Jess Kellie Adams To Drop New Single "Homemade" On July 28, 2023





YouTube: @JessKellieAdams New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On July 28, breakout Country singer/songwriter Jess Kellie Adams is set to release her new Country/Rock single " Homemade ". Co-written and produced by Lonestar's founding member Dean Sams, this heartfelt song will give you insight into Jess' upbringing, leaving fans feeling empowered to embrace their past and sentimental about bringing life lessons into the future.While reflecting on the inspiration of this single, Jess says, "I call my brand of music 'grit with grace'. 'Homemade' exemplifies both of those characteristics that are so important to me. To me, they live in the same space because I am tenacious and resilient while still remaining compassionate and kind. 'Homemade' is my story."With rural roots that traverse Texas, Ohio and Tennessee, Jess Kellie Adams is swiftly blazing a path on the country scene. Having opened for Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, Parmalee, Craig Morgan and Ernest, her brazen lyrics and fierce vocals are carved from the leading, only one name needed, ladies that serve as the foundation and current face of the genre. It's her authentic connection to her real-life stories that she captures in her songs which has enabled her to connect with fans at stages across the country. What she values most, her family and community, are ever present in her sound and persona. Her new single " Homemade " will be the title track on an upcoming six-song EP.Pre-save " Homemade " here: https://onerpm.link/HomemadePreview the lyrics of " Homemade " below to peek into the impact Jess' childhood had on her journey:"Growin up, it wasn't easyI was broken, defeatedBut I was strong and held onThrough the bruisin' and the bleedingWith daddy gone we were aloneSome might say I was cheatedBut they were wrong, all alongI had everything I neededI was raised in a house where love was foundAnd your word always stood for somethingMama worked twice as hard to go half as farBut I never had to want for nothinGod was my salvationHe gave me strength when the haters were hatin'Stone by stone my whole foundation was laidI was Homemade"Raving Reviews for Jess Kellie Adams"Jess Kellie Adams opened for us twice in 2022 and was top shelf. She leaves it all on the stage and really engages the crowd with an energetic, fun and honest show. Jess is a great entertainer, singer, and up and coming artist! If you're looking for a true professional that loves what she does, Jess makes a great opener for any national act!" - Dean Sams, Founding Member/Piano Player of the multi-platinum selling group Lonestar"What a pleasure it is to know Jess Kellie Adams as a friend but also as an artist. I'd have to say she and her group are some of the easiest people to work with! No drama, no attitudes, no vulgar language, no drugs or alcohol, just one heck of a show! If you book this young lady for your event, you can rest assured, she will give you 100% on and off the stage!" - Ken Woodward, Vice President of Variety Attractions."It was our pleasure to have Jess Kellie Adams play our Homegrown & VIP stages at Country Concert '21! She dazzled audience with well written songs & beautiful vocals, drawing her loyal fans to our event and making new fans of the people that were seeing her for the first time." - Paul Barhorst, Country ConcertJess Kellie Adams is on a mission to spread love, joy, and excitement with her unique, honest storytelling and high-energy shows. Texas-born, Ohio-raised and Nashville-living, her songwriting draws from her influences including Miranda Lambert, Bonnie Raitt, Martina McBride and Dolly Parton. She is quickly establishing herself as one of the rising stars in country music, using her calling to amplify small town experiences and the shared community that serves as the foundation for the genre.The Ohio-native grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry with her grandpa and devouring every song that played on her local country station. Honest storytelling lies at the heart of everything she does. Jess wants her fans to listen to her music and think about the value of family and how memories made with loved ones are what matter most.Jess' songs have taken her to many venues, fairs and festivals across the United States. In 2021, she played Country Concert in Ft. Loramie, OH, and was on the bill with Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Neal McCoy, Lainey Wilson and Niko Moon. She has shared the stage with artists such as Kip Moore, Darryl Worley, Diamond Rio, Jason Michael Carroll, Josh Thompson, The Swon Brothers, John Michael Montgomery, Billy Ray Cyrus, Daryl Singletary, Julianne Hough, the late Joe Diffie, and Lonestar twice. Jess has been featured on CMT.com, Taste of Country, The Country Network, Heartland and more.Jess will continue blazing her path through the Southeast and Midwest with her 2023 tour. Keep up with her schedule and all the good news at https://www.jesskellieadams.comWebsite: https://www.jesskellieadams.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/JessKellieAdamsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jesskellieadamsTwitter: https://twitter.com/JessKellieAdamsTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jesskellieadamsSpotify: @JessKellieAdamsApple Music: @JessKellieAdamsYouTube: @JessKellieAdams



