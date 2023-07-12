Multi-Talented Latin Rapper, Guayo 1Hunnit, Delivers Clever Real Life Tale On New Song "Dinero"





https://www.facebook.com/thumprecords New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Flowing effortlessly between Spanish and English on his new single, " Dinero ", Guayo 1Hunnit blends his favorite genres, Reggaeton and Hip Hop, into his own style that he describes as Spanish Trap. This is the first song from his upcoming album release, due Fall 2023 on Thump Records.Born in El Salvador as Eduardo Cardoza, Guayo 1Hunnit is a 27 year old rapper and songwriter who grew up listening to a variety of genres, but grew to love both Reggaeton and Hip Hop. He was inspired to begin writing his own songs by artists like Daddy Yankee, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Don Omar and Anuel AA, and you can feel their influence in his recordings.After moving to Seattle, Guayo recorded his first song, "Whippin' It", in 2019 which received very positive reactions from local fans and media. He followed that up with another track entitled "Pablo, Pablo" which built his local following and started to build momentum around his career. Through a mutual friend, Guayo was introduced to DJ FunkDaddy, a Gold & Platinum Producer who has worked with such artists as Sir-Mix-A-Lot, E-40, Mac Dre and Baby Bash.Guayo is looking towards the future and strives to put his home country, El Salvador, on the musical map and make his people proud. Ultimately, he plans to create a foundation in order to offer opportunities and give back to Latin communities.https://www.instagram.com/guayoo100/https://www.facebook.com/YOUNG.GUAYO100/https://thumprecords.com/https://www.facebook.com/thumprecords



