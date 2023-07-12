Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 12/07/2023

Multi-Talented Latin Rapper, Guayo 1Hunnit, Delivers Clever Real Life Tale On New Song "Dinero"

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
747 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1205 entries in 29 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
200 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
181 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
644 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
193 entries in 6 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
182 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
198 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
215 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
486 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
857 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Flowing effortlessly between Spanish and English on his new single, "Dinero", Guayo 1Hunnit blends his favorite genres, Reggaeton and Hip Hop, into his own style that he describes as Spanish Trap. This is the first song from his upcoming album release, due Fall 2023 on Thump Records.

Born in El Salvador as Eduardo Cardoza, Guayo 1Hunnit is a 27 year old rapper and songwriter who grew up listening to a variety of genres, but grew to love both Reggaeton and Hip Hop. He was inspired to begin writing his own songs by artists like Daddy Yankee, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, Don Omar and Anuel AA, and you can feel their influence in his recordings.

After moving to Seattle, Guayo recorded his first song, "Whippin' It", in 2019 which received very positive reactions from local fans and media. He followed that up with another track entitled "Pablo, Pablo" which built his local following and started to build momentum around his career. Through a mutual friend, Guayo was introduced to DJ FunkDaddy, a Gold & Platinum Producer who has worked with such artists as Sir-Mix-A-Lot, E-40, Mac Dre and Baby Bash.

Guayo is looking towards the future and strives to put his home country, El Salvador, on the musical map and make his people proud. Ultimately, he plans to create a foundation in order to offer opportunities and give back to Latin communities.
https://www.instagram.com/guayoo100/
https://www.facebook.com/YOUNG.GUAYO100/
https://thumprecords.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thumprecords






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0159869 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037810802459717 secs