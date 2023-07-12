Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/07/2023

Jarina De Marco Releases New Singe 'Coca-Cola' Ft. Emmanuel Horvilleur Of Ilya Kuryaki

Jarina De Marco Releases New Singe 'Coca-Cola' Ft. Emmanuel Horvilleur Of Ilya Kuryaki

Hot Songs Around The World

Daylight
David Kushner
195 entries in 22 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
178 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
636 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
742 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1202 entries in 29 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
178 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
195 entries in 24 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
192 entries in 6 charts
People
Libianca
214 entries in 17 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
485 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
854 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jarina De Marco, the vibrant, outspoken, multi-lingual, genre-agnostic Dominican-Brazilian artist released the second single off of her forthcoming album today, "Coca-Cola", featuring none other than Emmanuel Horvilleur of the legendary Argentinean duo Ilya Kuryaki and the Valderramas.

The single comes just a couple of weeks after Jarina released the single 'Masa' alongside a striking video featuring mediopicky and Calacote.

Coca-Cola is the second single off of the forthcoming album Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury, Jarina's debut. The song is among the more seductive on the album, almost whispered Jarina boasts 'Yo soy la ultima coca-cola del desierto,' in attempt to convince the listener that they need her- which most would agree with after listening. The song is polished pop with a lo-fi tinge, a shameless ode to getting what you want.


Jarina De Marco catapulted onto the map after her track 'Tigre' was included in the hit series Broad City in 2016. Her songs have been placed across countless shows and movies including "Euphoria" and "Fast And Furious 9".

After releasing her first EP Malcriada to much critical acclaim outlets like The Fader, Remezcla, and Paper Magazine remarked on its in-your-face sound and its boldness in confronting difficult issues. More recently, she has released a string of singles with collaborators such as Empress Of, Esty, Nate Donmoyer (Passion Pit, Kumo 99) and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.

Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury, Jarina's debut album, is out on September 5. It's an album that swirls Caribbean rhythms, dub, washed out reggae, and samba to create 10 no-skips songs of soft-power Reggaeton.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0193479 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049479007720947 secs