Jarina De Marco Releases New Singe 'Coca-Cola' Ft. Emmanuel Horvilleur Of Ilya Kuryaki

Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury, Jarina's debut album, is out on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jarina De Marco, the vibrant, outspoken, multi-lingual, genre-agnostic Dominican-Brazilian artist released the second single off of her forthcoming album today, "Coca-Cola", featuring none other than Emmanuel Horvilleur of the legendary Argentinean duo Ilya Kuryaki and the Valderramas.The single comes just a couple of weeks after Jarina released the single 'Masa' alongside a striking video featuring mediopicky and Calacote.Coca-Cola is the second single off of the forthcoming album Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury, Jarina's debut. The song is among the more seductive on the album, almost whispered Jarina boasts 'Yo soy la ultima coca-cola del desierto,' in attempt to convince the listener that they need her- which most would agree with after listening. The song is polished pop with a lo-fi tinge, a shameless ode to getting what you want.Jarina De Marco catapulted onto the map after her track 'Tigre' was included in the hit series Broad City in 2016. Her songs have been placed across countless shows and movies including " Euphoria " and "Fast And Furious 9".After releasing her first EP Malcriada to much critical acclaim outlets like The Fader, Remezcla, and Paper Magazine remarked on its in-your-face sound and its boldness in confronting difficult issues. More recently, she has released a string of singles with collaborators such as Empress Of, Esty, Nate Donmoyer (Passion Pit, Kumo 99) and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.Caribbean All Inclusive Luxury, Jarina's debut album, is out on September 5. It's an album that swirls Caribbean rhythms, dub, washed out reggae, and samba to create 10 no-skips songs of soft-power Reggaeton.



