DJ Khaled To Host First-Ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic

Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album—which bears the name—God Did, making it his fourth number #1 album to debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart. With a newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled has revealed more details for his first-ever inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC on Thursday July 20 in Miami, FL sponsored by Jordan brand. Joining the icon on the links in Miami will be a bevy of A-list friends from across the worlds of sports, music, comedy, and film and television.The confirmed guest list has notably expanded with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., 2Chainz, Brooks Koepka, CC Sabathia, Quavo, Diddy, Fat Joe, Hassan Whiteside, Jim Jones, Jorge Pasada, JR Smith, Kenny Smith, Marshawn Lynch, Najee Harris, Offset, Shannon Sharpe, Timbaland, and Victor Cruz, to name a few.In advance of the big day, Khaled notably graced the cover of Golf Digest. The publication touted, "Khaled's golf wisdom…pours from him like a sermon at every opportunity" which will be in full effect at the inaugural golf tournament.Get ready!About the event, Khaled commented, "Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can't wait to see you all at the first-ever WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC. We're starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community."The festivities commence on Wednesday July 19 when Khaled welcomes sponsors and guests. Bright and early on the following morning July 20, registration and breakfast commence at 8am with celebrity intros at 9am. The tournament kicks off at 9:30am sharp followed by awards at 2:30pm.Stay tuned for more from DJ Khaled soon.For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House.He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the 9x multi-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 " I'm The One " [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], 6x multi-platinum " Wild Thoughts " [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], double platinum " No Brainer " [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo].His 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release.To date, he has moved over 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams. The latter propelled his 2021 album, Khaled Khaled which boasts the 3x multi-platinum anthem "Every Chance That I Get" [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk].Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation.It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19., U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled.Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album—which bears the name—God Did, making it his fourth number #1 album to debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart. With a newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, DJ Khaled continues to soar and inspire. GOD DID!



