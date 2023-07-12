Rachel Bobbitt Shares New Single 'Clay Feet'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt has shared a new single entitled, "Clay Feet," the second track from her recently announced new EP The Half We Still Have, out August 4, 2023 on Fantasy Records.

The track, an obsessive tale of power dynamics and disenchantment, "Clay Feet" perfectly encapsulates Rachel's remarkable gift for expressing universal truths in the tiniest of details.

"'Clay Feet' describes a love that is all consuming and desperate," Bobbitt explains. "While the song details the gentle and delicate moments within a relationship, it also alludes to a darker undercurrent of manipulation and control. Love can take you outside of yourself and make you do things you'd never expect- both good and bad."

The track's accompanying video was shot in the foothills of Malibu, CA by director Lauren Wade.

Produced and mixed by Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast) at 80A Studios in Toronto, The Half We Still Have is a series of sharp and incisive character studies, told with unflinching honesty, piercing intuition and fearless self-reflection.

"I wanted these songs to reflect the intense dynamics that take shape in relationships," Bobbitt says. "I've found in some relationships, you give and give, only to eventually lose yourself in the process. In those moments where we feel abandoned & hollow, a small sliver remains intact, preserved, and personal." The Half We Still Have is a searing, empathetic work of musical non-fiction, and just the beginning of an immensely bright future to come.

Rachel Bobbitt (vocals/guitar) is joined on The Half We Still Have by close musical partner, Justice Der (guitar/e-bow), Stephen Bennett (drums/percussion), Isaac Teague (bass), Sam Laramee (synth) along with Alex George (strings). The band's tight-knit cohesion, combined with Elbrecht's visionary production, helps give Rachel's expansive bedroom, art-pop compositions their shimmering toughness.




