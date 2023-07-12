Morgan Wade Releases New Single '80's Movie'



Her scathingly honest and raw 2021 debut album Reckless topped Rolling Stone's Best Country Albums of the year list and produced the smash hit single 'Wilder Days', which busted down the doors and introduced Wade as a once-in-a-generation songwriter and led to nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Americana New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critical darling Morgan Wade has released another preview of her eagerly awaited second album Psychopath, as she releases '80's Movie.'The upbeat, breezy track was written by Wade and frequent collaborator Sadler Vaden and is featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily today. Wade chatted with Zane Lowe to talk about the track and upcoming album."If you want to feel instantly happy, you can watch a feel-good movie from the 80's and it'll cheer you right up", said Wade. "That nostalgic, joyful sentiment is what we were channeling when writing this song and I think we got there. '80's Movie' is fun, melodic and light-hearted and I am so excited it's finally here."Excitement continues to grow for Psychopath, an astounding 13-track LP crafted with the help of notable musical talents, from A-list songwriters to studio musicians and Wade's longtime producer-guru/song whisperer Vaden. The title track was recently named one of Rolling Stone's Best Country Songs of the Year So Far, claiming "The year's most unconventional country love song…captivates from the get-go."Wade has been no stranger to the road throughout the first quarter of 2023 on her headlining NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN TOUR, which sold out 35 shows, with more than 40,000 tickets sold.With huge acclaim for her US shows, she was also a smash hit across the UK on her recent headline tour, playing venues three times the size of her visit here last year. Her performance at the inaugural Highways Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on 20th May saw her steal the show."It's really incredible to come over here, to somewhere that you're not from, a completely different country, and have [the audience] singing my songs right back to me," Wade told the Evening Standard in an interview. "That was just an awesome feeling."Wade is the current cover star of Maverick Magazine in the UK and appears on Diplo's new album Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant. She will join Turnpike Troubadours and Eric Church for select US dates throughout the summer, and is set for appearances at Lollapalooza, Railbird, Austin City Limits, and more high-profile festivals before heading back to Europe for an autumn headline run.A Virginia native, Wade has broken away from the pack to become one of country music's most compelling voices. Possessed with a raw and unflinching vocal anchored by a perfect tinge of twang; the rare ability to pen honest portraits of some of life's most precious, painful and unpredictable moments; and an onstage vulnerability that so seamlessly breaks down the wall between fan and artist, Wade has quickly made her mark on the music world.Her scathingly honest and raw 2021 debut album Reckless topped Rolling Stone's Best Country Albums of the year list and produced the smash hit single 'Wilder Days', which busted down the doors and introduced Wade as a once-in-a-generation songwriter and led to nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Americana Music Association Emerging Act of the Year, and CMT Breakthrough Female Video of the Year.



