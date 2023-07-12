The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announces Release Of Album 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn' To Accompany His July 2023 USA Tour





The album is to be released on CD as special fan club only release, and will be available at the upcoming shows starting July 18th, and through John's website https://shop.johnlodge.com for pre-orders, with shipping on August 7th.



The album was recorded over the last year, and has grown from John's current live show as he, and his 10,000 Light Years Band, lovingly recreate this classic album. The album also features a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES. It is being released as part of John's celebration of the album 'that changed his life', and with the hope that it will continue to introduce fans to the original iconic recording. The album's orchestration is by John's long-term collaborator, and great friend, Alan Hewitt.



"November 2023 will be the 56th anniversary of 'Days of



The CD in Digipak will be available starting July 18th at John's first show in Rockford, IL, and a vinyl album is due to follow in the Fall. The album will also be available to stream and download from July 14th. The cover features a poignant photograph of John and his wife, Kirsten, taken by his daughter-in-law, Inga Wilson - for John, this was an image that perfectly encapsulated the idea of past and future and what this album means to him.

Go here to stream and download, https://slinky.to/DaysOfFuturePassed



The original album, released in 1967, came about when Decca were exploring stereo and full frequency sound and wanted the band to put the melodies of Dvorak's New World Symphony to lyrics to make a 'sampler' album. The band decided to follow their own path, and the rest is history… but in a reflection of this, John wanted to also explore how modern fidelity will impact the album today. He is therefore also working on a Dolby Atmos version that will be available for streaming later this year.



Joining John on the album is his 10,000 Light Years Band, comprised of long-term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music



The tour kicks off on July 18th at the Coronado PAC in Rockford, IL, and then continues through the Mid-West and onto the West of the USA. The show will also feature a first half set of Moody Blues' classics, including all of John's hits, "Ride My See-Saw", "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)", "Isn't Life Strange", to name just a few of these classic and time-enduring hits. For tickets and VIP packages - which include a great seat and exclusive merchandise - please visit: https://johnlodge.com/tour.



Here are the tour dates for John Lodge's "Performs Days of

July 18th - Rockford, Illinois at Coronado PAC

July 19th - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Pabst Theater

July 21st - Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak

July 23rd - Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

July 25th - Phoenix, Arizona at Celebrity Theatre

July 27th - Tucson, Arizona at Fox Theater

July 28th - Las Vegas, Nevada at Smith Center

July 29th - Thousand Oaks, California at Kavli Theatre

July 31th - Edwardsville, IL at Widley Theatre

Aug 1st - Edwardsville, IL at Widley Theatre



John Lodge is bass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for the iconic Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 inductees, The Moody Blues. Songwriter of such mega

https://www.johnlodge.com/

https://www.facebook.com/johnlodgemusic/

https://twitter.com/johnlodgemusic

https://www.instagram.com/johnlodgemusic/

