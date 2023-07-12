Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 12/07/2023

So Cal Power-Pop/Punk Band Odd Robot Releases New Song/Video "Lost Inside Yr Ocean"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern California CA punk/power pop band Odd Robot have returned with new music! The new single and video "Lost Inside Yr Ocean" appears on their upcoming album 'Deathmates,' out this Fall on Wiretap Records.

Andy Burris of Odd Robot says, "The sea is a durable metaphor—she is the bringer of life, the taker of life. Lost Inside Yr Ocean delves into that realm. The subject of the song is isolated and adrift. Despite no way out, they manage to cling to a bit of hope.

Sonically, the track evokes a 1960s beach atmosphere, thanks to the spatial reverberations of Telecasters and the band's newest member and multi-instrumentalist, Nate Phung, on the organ.
"Lost Inside Yr Ocean" (Official Music Video):



The music video was filmed in Newport Bay, CA, and features professional divers (thanks to Apex Diving Services) and an extra special guest. Have a great summer, enjoy the track, and keep cool, kid!"
