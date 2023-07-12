Celine Dion's Sister Breaks Silence On Star's Declining Health: "She Is Fighting"



People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celine Dion's sister, Claudette Dion, has appeared on Quebec television and addressed the singer's fight against the rare neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome.In case you missed it, Dion told fans in an emotional video statement that she received the Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in December. This condition affects around one in a million people. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having," Dion said.She explained, "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to. It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."Appearing on the Quebec talk show, Bonsoir bonsoir, Claudette Dion said, per Journaldesfemmes.fr, that her sister "works hard. We're all crossing our fingers, and I'm glad people are worried."On the show, Claudette Dion continued, "She is working hard, and we are confident that we will succeed. It can't be a story like this."Recalling a recent conversation with her sister, Claudette told Bonsoir bonsoir, "This can't be possible; Heaven made a mistake." Celine reportedly responded, "You are going to make me cry."Claudette's update comes after Celine made the difficult decision to completely cancel her world tour after several postponements following her diagnosis. In the Instagram announcement of the tour's cancellation, Dion is quoted as saying:Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch, and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterized by muscle spasms.Speaking of her own symptoms, Celine previously said: "[Muscle spasms] sometimes cause difficulties when I walk, and it's not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I am used to."People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men.



