Idaho Rock Band Dead Fervor Releases New Single "Monster Like Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dead Fervor is excited to announce the release of their new single "Monster Like Me", a powerful, enthusiastic anthem that instantly pulls you in and leaves you wanting more.



Breaking ground in 2017, Dead Fervor melds the straight-forward sound of classic rock with the deep resonance of hard rock and the dynamic fury of heavy metal. Their sound, an influential fusion of haunting vocals, sonic guitar riffs, powerful thundering drums, and relentless bass, is both dynamic and infectious.



Local DJ 'Shaggy' from 94.9 and 104.5 The Pick said "The boys really outdid themselves on this one" and describes their latest track as the new era of Dead Fervor.



"Monster Like Me" is available on all platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon.



Appearing at festivals around the nation and touring with notable rock greats, Dead Fervor's promise is an intense and memorable experience to fill the void. Coming soon is a collaboration with Quiet Riot's Alex Grossi, who calls Dead Fervor "the band not to miss."



Dead Fervor is intent on solidifying their inclusion amongst the prolific bands of yesterday and today.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6nuWgVNjW6ELBJLBWSpxHd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deadfervor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deadfervor/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DeadFervor



