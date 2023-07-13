Renee Rapp Releases New Single "Talk Too Much"





Reneé Rapp knew she was born to perform ever since she was a child. Even in her earliest memories, her love of music was always present. "I couldn't sit still in the car unless there was music," she says. "Otherwise, I would cry the entire time." The North Carolina native began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The acclaimed singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp releases punchy new record "Talk Too Much," the second single from forthcoming debut album Snow Angel, set for release on August 18th. Throughout the song, Rapp shows her incredible range in which she caps off a stumbling soliloquy with a defiant "shut the f*ck up!" At the chorus, the beat lunges in as she turns all the guilt-and pain-onto herself. "I'm here again, talking myself out of my own happiness." More than ever, Rapp sounds liberated in her own self-awareness-and proves herself as a pop provocateur. Alongside today's release, Reneé is featured on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily Playlist. Listen to "Talk Too Much" @Top40-Charts.com (Interscope Records/ Universal Music) by Reneé Rapp."Talk Too Much" arrives on the heels of evocative ballad "Snow Angel," the album's leading single and title track. Both songs were produced with Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), who helmed much of Rapp's forthcoming album. Alexander 23 and Rapp first developed their undeniable rapport during their collaboration on "Bruises," a track centred on the cost of putting on a brave face for everyone else's benefit.Rapp is currently gearing up to trail-blaze across North America this fall on her widely-anticipated Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Within only one day of public on-sale, the Broadway-trained vocal powerhouse sold a whopping 65K tickets. The staggering numbers for this tour include already sold out shows at iconic venues across the nation, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and multiple New York shows-with a multi-night stint at Terminal 5 and one at Avant Gardner-along with other top markets.Reneé Rapp knew she was born to perform ever since she was a child. Even in her earliest memories, her love of music was always present. "I couldn't sit still in the car unless there was music," she says. "Otherwise, I would cry the entire time." The North Carolina native began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise—from the likes of W, Harper's Bazaar, and The Hollywood Reporter for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single "Tattoos." Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners. The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single "Too Well" has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her forthcoming debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.



