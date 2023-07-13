Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 13/07/2023

Multi-Grammy Winner Jon Batiste Releases New Single "Drink Water" Ft. Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste today releases "Drink Water" from his forthcoming album World Music Radio, out August 18 via Verve/Interscope/Universal Music. The summer anthem features album co-executive producer Jon Bellion and singer Fireboy DML.

On "Drink Water," Batiste, Fireboy DML, and Bellion remind listeners to "take a deep breath, drink water" when overwhelmed by life's currents. Batiste says, "Traveling with my wife, leaning into the culturally diverse group of friends and family that make up my inner circle birthed the foundations for what is now World Music Radio - much of which was recorded in transit, hotel rooms, basements and on smartphones either abroad or near big bodies of water."

"Drink Water" follows the announcement of World Music Radio with lead single "Calling Your Name," which received extensive press coverage including Offbeat ("Batiste has proven his ability to transcend genres"), Stereogum ("a short, bouncy synthpop number") and UPROXX ("groovy… silky vocals").

Batiste is also scheduled to participate in the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series to celebrate his album release on August 18th.

World Music Radio is available now for pre-order, including exclusive color vinyl, signed items, and other merchandise. For more information on Jon Batiste and World Music Radio, visit JonBatiste.com.

Tracklist:
Hello, Billy Bob
Raindance (ft. Native Soul)
Be Who You Are (ft. J.I.D, NewJeans, Camilo)
Worship
My Heart (ft. Rita Payés)
Drink Water (ft. Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML)
Calling Your Name
Clair De Lune (ft. Kenny G)
Butterfly
17th Ward Prelude
Uneasy (ft. Lil Wayne)
CALL NOW (504-305-8269) (ft. Michael Batiste)
Chassol
BOOM FOR REAL
MOVEMENT 18' (Heroes)
Master Power
Running Away (ft. Leigh-Anne)
Goodbye, Billy Bob
White Space
Wherever You Are
(Bonus track) Life Lesson (ft. Lana Del Rey)






