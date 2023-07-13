Multi-Grammy Winner Jon Batiste Releases New Single "Drink Water" Ft. Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML





On "Drink Water," Batiste, Fireboy DML, and Bellion remind listeners to "take a deep breath, drink water" when overwhelmed by life's currents. Batiste says, "Traveling with my wife, leaning into the culturally diverse group of friends and family that make up my inner circle birthed the foundations for what is now World



"Drink Water" follows the announcement of World



Batiste is also scheduled to participate in the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series to celebrate his album release on August 18th.



World



Tracklist:

Hello, Billy Bob

Raindance (ft. Native Soul)

Be Who You Are (ft. J.I.D, NewJeans, Camilo)

Worship

My

Drink Water (ft. Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML)



Clair De Lune (ft. Kenny G)

Butterfly

17th Ward Prelude

Uneasy (ft. Lil Wayne)

CALL NOW (504-305-8269) (ft. Michael Batiste)

Chassol

BOOM FOR REAL

MOVEMENT 18' (Heroes)

Master Power

Running Away (ft. Leigh-Anne)

Goodbye, Billy Bob

White Space

Wherever You Are

