Yussef Dayes Releases "Marching Band" Ft. Masego And "Tioga Pass" Ft. Rocco Palladino From Upcoming Album 'Black Classical Music'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Yussef Dayes returns with two new singles, "Marching Band," featuring Masego, and "Tioga Pass," featuring Rocco Palladino, both from his upcoming debut solo album, Black Classical Music, due September 8 via Brownswood Recordings, Warner Music, and Cashmere Thoughts Recordings and in the US on Nonesuch Records. You can watch visualizers for both tracks below. The arrival of new music is paired with the announcement of Dayes' month-long US autumn tour, starting in Brooklyn on November 16, 2023.

"Marching Band" features vocal and instrumental contributions from esteemed Jamaican-American singer/saxophonist Masego, weaving delicate harmonies between Dayes's intricate drum work and layered instrumentation.

"Tioga Pass" additionally enlists the help of longtime collaborator and bass guitarist Rocco Palladino. "A family trip in the heart of Yosemite national park," Dayes says of the song. "Tioga Pass was one of the views that remained clear in my mind. Rocco's bassline and Charlie Stacey's synth instantly take me back to that moment. This is an ode to that time I guess, and to my mother who would bring us to these beautiful locations. We worked with the incredible Chineke! Orchestra for strings and the song felt complete."

YUSSEF DAYES US TOUR:
Jul 25 Music Box San Diego, CA
Jul 26 Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Jul 29 Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, CA
Nov 16 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Nov 17 Royale Boston, MA
Nov 18 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19 Irving Plaza New York, NY
Nov 21 El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 22 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 24 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 25 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Nov 26 City Winery Nashville, TN
Nov 28 The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 30 Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Dec 3 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Dec 4 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Dec 6 Cervantes' Masterpiece Denver, CO
Dec 8 Oasis Wynwood Miami, FL
Dec 12 Tipitina's New Orleans, LA
Dec 13 Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
Dec 14 Empire Garage Austin, TX
Dec 15 Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Dec 17 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN






