Yussef Dayes Releases "Marching Band" Ft. Masego And "Tioga Pass" Ft. Rocco Palladino From Upcoming Album 'Black Classical Music'

Dec 17 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Yussef Dayes returns with two new singles, "Marching Band," featuring Masego, and "Tioga Pass," featuring Rocco Palladino, both from his upcoming debut solo album, Black Classical Music, due September 8 via Brownswood Recordings, Warner Music, and Cashmere Thoughts Recordings and in the US on Nonesuch Records. You can watch visualizers for both tracks below. The arrival of new music is paired with the announcement of Dayes' month-long US autumn tour, starting in Brooklyn on November 16, 2023."Marching Band" features vocal and instrumental contributions from esteemed Jamaican-American singer/saxophonist Masego, weaving delicate harmonies between Dayes's intricate drum work and layered instrumentation."Tioga Pass" additionally enlists the help of longtime collaborator and bass guitarist Rocco Palladino. "A family trip in the heart of Yosemite national park," Dayes says of the song. "Tioga Pass was one of the views that remained clear in my mind. Rocco's bassline and Charlie Stacey's synth instantly take me back to that moment. This is an ode to that time I guess, and to my mother who would bring us to these beautiful locations. We worked with the incredible Chineke! Orchestra for strings and the song felt complete."YUSSEF DAYES US TOUR:Jul 25 Music Box San Diego, CAJul 26 Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CAJul 29 Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, CANov 16 Warsaw Brooklyn, NYNov 17 Royale Boston, MANov 18 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PANov 19 Irving Plaza New York, NYNov 21 El Club Detroit, MINov 22 Thalia Hall Chicago, ILNov 24 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GANov 25 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NCNov 26 City Winery Nashville, TNNov 28 The Showbox Seattle, WANov 30 Revolution Hall Portland, ORDec 3 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CADec 4 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZDec 6 Cervantes' Masterpiece Denver, CODec 8 Oasis Wynwood Miami, FLDec 12 Tipitina's New Orleans, LADec 13 Rise Rooftop Houston, TXDec 14 Empire Garage Austin, TXDec 15 Studio at the Factory Dallas, TXDec 17 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN



