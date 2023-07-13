Punk Upstarts Adolescents Announce New Album & Tour





This is the first studio LP The Adolescents have released on Frontier Records since their La Vendetta... è un piatto che va servito freddo in 2014, continuing a relationship that began with The Blue Album and the Welcome to Reality EP in the early 1980s.



Formed in January 1980 in Fullerton, CA, The Adolescents (still featuring original member Tony Reflex) are as fiery today as ever before. Caesar Salad Days features 15 tracks of aggressive hardcore punk that the band has always been known for. Loud, fast rules!



When the pandemic hit, the Adolescents were scheduled for a European tour that they had to cancel—twice. Singer Tony



He concluded the solution would be a new vinyl record aimed at the fans who couldn't find the songs at a record store or an Adolescents' gig. He wanted to collect many of the songs the band loves to play, many of them written by founder member Steve Soto, who tragically died in his sleep in 2018.



Tony realized that he didn't have the money to pull off the recording as the Adolescents couldn't play live shows due to the pandemic, therefore no income. What he did have was lots of possessions to sell, so he used online auction sites until he had saved up enough money to record this new album.



In May 2022, it was finally time to record so Tony contacted Scott Reeder (Kyuss,



By unanimous laughter it was agreed upon-- these are the Adolescents' Caesar Salad days, for sure. Cover artwork by Paul Kostabi- Paul was in Youth Gone Mad who had a local hit "Oki Dogs" and is a founding member of White Zombie.



2023 SUMMER TOUR DATES:

July 14 - Garden Amphitheater - Garden Grove CA

July 15 - OC Tavern - San Clemente CA

July 16 - The Casbah - San

July 18 - The Kilowatt - San Francisco CA

July 19 - John Henry's - Eugene OR

July 21 - Dante's - Portland OR

July 22 - The

July 23 - Punk in Drublic festival - Tacoma WA

July 25 - The Olympic Venue - Boise ID

July 26 - Metro

July 28 -



The Adolescents are one of the most popular punk bands of all-time, playing a huge role in the hardcore explosion in Southern California in the early '80s. Their 1981 self-titled debut (a/k/a The Blue Album) has become one of the most influential So Cal punk albums of all time. Along with Bad Brains,

They were voted the N° 1 best New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Adolescents, who helped establish the blueprint for Orange County punk rock according to All Music Guide, announced today they are celebrating the 43rd anniversary as a band with the release of their new album Caesar Salad Days on vinyl/digital formats this Friday, July 14 2023 via the legendary independent label, Frontier Records.This is the first studio LP The Adolescents have released on Frontier Records since their La Vendetta... è un piatto che va servito freddo in 2014, continuing a relationship that began with The Blue Album and the Welcome to Reality EP in the early 1980s.Formed in January 1980 in Fullerton, CA, The Adolescents (still featuring original member Tony Reflex) are as fiery today as ever before. Caesar Salad Days features 15 tracks of aggressive hardcore punk that the band has always been known for. Loud, fast rules!When the pandemic hit, the Adolescents were scheduled for a European tour that they had to cancel—twice. Singer Tony Reflex realized that many of the songs in their repertoire were either out of print or only available on European presses at import prices.He concluded the solution would be a new vinyl record aimed at the fans who couldn't find the songs at a record store or an Adolescents' gig. He wanted to collect many of the songs the band loves to play, many of them written by founder member Steve Soto, who tragically died in his sleep in 2018.Tony realized that he didn't have the money to pull off the recording as the Adolescents couldn't play live shows due to the pandemic, therefore no income. What he did have was lots of possessions to sell, so he used online auction sites until he had saved up enough money to record this new album.In May 2022, it was finally time to record so Tony contacted Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry) and asked if he would be interested in producing the LP. Returning from Reeder's Sanctuary Studios in the touring van, the Adolescents were goofing on silly phrases for possible album titles -- drummer Mike Cambra was eating a salad and came up with "Caesar Salad Days."By unanimous laughter it was agreed upon-- these are the Adolescents' Caesar Salad days, for sure. Cover artwork by Paul Kostabi- Paul was in Youth Gone Mad who had a local hit "Oki Dogs" and is a founding member of White Zombie.2023 SUMMER TOUR DATES:July 14 - Garden Amphitheater - Garden Grove CAJuly 15 - OC Tavern - San Clemente CAJuly 16 - The Casbah - San Diego CAJuly 18 - The Kilowatt - San Francisco CAJuly 19 - John Henry's - Eugene ORJuly 21 - Dante's - Portland ORJuly 22 - The Shakedown - Bellingham WAJuly 23 - Punk in Drublic festival - Tacoma WAJuly 25 - The Olympic Venue - Boise IDJuly 26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City UTJuly 28 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix AZThe Adolescents are one of the most popular punk bands of all-time, playing a huge role in the hardcore explosion in Southern California in the early '80s. Their 1981 self-titled debut (a/k/a The Blue Album) has become one of the most influential So Cal punk albums of all time. Along with Bad Brains, Black Flag and Minor Threat, the Adolescents remain one of the most respected bands of the 1980s hardcore/skate punk scene.They were voted the N° 1 best Orange County band of all time by OC Weekly. This is the band's eleventh studio album.



