Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 Soundtrack By Lorne Balfe

In addition to his work with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Announced today are the details surrounding the release of the Digital, Vinyl and CD soundtrack of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE (MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE) by GRAMMY-winning composer Lorne Balfe. The digital soundtrack, released by Milan Records, is available everywhere now, coinciding with today's theatrical release of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE. The 2XLP vinyl album, releasing through MONDO Records, is available to pre-order today at the Record Shop. The album will be pressed on 2x 180-gram Mondo Exclusive color vinyl and features artwork by Mo Shafeek and liner notes by the film's director, writer, and producer Christopher McQuarrie with estimated shipping in September 2023. The 2-disc CD album will be released from La-La Land Records on July 25, 2023, and then available at major retailers on August 22 and includes a bonus track of the "Teaser Trailer" music that was released digitally by Paramount Music last summer.Here are some highlights on what the media is saying about the score:"Much of the propulsion is also due to Lorne Balfe's pounding score" - Hollywood Reporter"Emotional clarity is always ensured (not to mention enhanced, by Lorne Balfe's pulsating score." - IGN"A sweeping score" - Collider"Mammoth Soundtrack." - Comic Book ResourcesOf the score, Lorne Balfe comments: "It's always exciting and thrilling to score a film which such a legacy as Mission Impossible. I first began writing for this project over 3 years ago and the goal was to create an adrenaline fueled, emotional and exhilarating score to match the pulse pounding intensity of the film.For this score, we were able to record in cities which form the locations of the filming, bringing a different level of authenticity and emotional connection to the music. We recorded Choirs in Venice, The Swiss Drums Corps in Switzerland, Orchestra's in Venice, Vienna and London along with an epic bongo session made up of 35 players, it sounded incredible in the room and a nice ode to Fallout. This is by far my most expansive score to date with 555 musicians playing across 5 cities. It was an honour to work with such world-class talents and an excellent team that helped cultivate a finished score that is truly special." Christopher McQuarrie, director, writer, producer of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE: "What you're about to listen to represents three years of trial and error, bold experimentation and exhaustive attention to the smallest emotional detail. It is, quite simply, the kind of score they just don't make anymore. And yet Lorne Balfe did."In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission - not even the lives of those he cares about most.GRAMMY-winning, and EMMY & BAFTA-nominated composer Lorne Balfe has created music in virtually all genres and for all visual media with projects ranging from major studio to independent films, tent pole video game franchises, beloved animated feature films, critically acclaimed television series, and documentary features.Originally from Inverness, Scotland, Lorne's love of music and writing was evident from an early age. His childhood home had a residential recording studio where the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Inner Circle would record - the latter of which he serendipitously worked with for his score to Bad Boys for Life.As early as eight years-old, Lorne began writing and selling his composed "jingles" for advertisements, and at the age of thirteen he auditioned to be a percussionist with the Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra, becoming their youngest member, and traveled around Scotland with them professionally. It became clear to Lorne that he wanted to become a film composer and in his late teens he started writing letters to other composers in the hope of an opportunity. It was then he decided to move to the U.S., and soon his exceptional career took off.Consistently receiving accolades for his musical compositions, he received critical acclaim for his score in the most successful film of the Mission Impossible franchise, Writer/Director Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible -Fallout (Paramount Pictures) and has also scored Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, releasing in July 2023.Balfe worked on the critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount), which garnered 1.488 Billion in the global box office. Lorne served as Score Producer and contributed to the score alongside Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer, and Lady Gaga.He recently composed the music for the highly praised Luther: Fallen Sun (Netflix), the continuation to the beloved BBC series, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) based on the much beloved and celebrated tabletop game.Other notable credits include Black Widow (Disney/Marvel), Ambulance (Universal), Jungleland (Paramount), The Lego Batman Movie (Warner Bros), and the Oscar nominated film The Florida Project (A24). Coming up Lorne's work will be heard in Argylle directed by Matthew Vaughn.In addition to his work with Christopher McQuarrie, Lorne has worked with many of the most prestigious directors in the industry including Christopher Nolan, Ron Howard, Michael Bay, Cate Shortland, Ang Lee, Christophe Waltz, Jerry Bruckheimer, Sean Baker, and Chris McKay.



