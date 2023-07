Rising Rapper J.B.T Shares New Mixtape Burn Szn II: Higher Learning

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J.B.T, the rising star from Melbourne, Australia, has unveiled his highly anticipated mixtape, Burn Szn II: Higher Learning. With a unique blend of hip-hop, R&B and pop, J.B.T's infectious sound has captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying his position as a promising talent in the industry.



At the young age of 15, J.B.T embarked on his musical journey by sharing his music on YouTube. Now, after seven relentless years of grinding independently, he has emerged as one of the most exciting artists to watch. His passion for his craft shines through in every lyric and melody, creating a relatable and enjoyable experience for listeners.



Burn Szn II: Higher Learning showcases J.B.T's growth as an artist and features 13 captivating tracks. The mixtape includes the current single "WHANTS", which has already been making waves, along with previously released singles "The Rivers" and "If You…". Each song on the project brings a unique sound, blending catchy hooks, hard-hitting bars and profound messages.



Speaking about the inspiration behind the mixtape, J.B.T says, "It's about reaching your higher self, staying awake to lies of the world and just to prove I am going to light up the city with my music."



J.B.T's music has already garnered recognition on various Spotify editorial playlists, including Beats n' Bars, R&B Connect, and Local Hype. With his infectious melodies and witty bars, J.B.T is the perfect artist for anyone who appreciates a seamless fusion of genres. Burn Szn II: Higher Learning is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.

www.instagram.com/capitaljbt__