New Guests Added To The Elvis Week 2023 Lineup Including Dennis Quaid, Pam Tillis & Darlene Love

THE GUEST HOUSE AT GRACELAND resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week's shows, plus free nightly live entertainment and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Rooms are still available for select nights of Elvis Week. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations. For a complete lineup of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to ElvisWeek.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elvis Week 2023 is just a month away and there are more exciting announcements - including more guests added to the lineup. Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis' passing and features more than 40 events celebrating Elvis' life and legacy. It has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world.Previously announced guests include Linda Thompson; Jerry Schilling; TCB Band member Glen Hardin; Jay Osmond; John Schneider; singer/musician Spencer Sutherland; The Blackwood Brothers Quartet; nine past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners; among others.Joining the Elvis Week 2023 line-up are:DARLENE LOVE: Singer and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Darlene Love performed alongside Elvis in the gospel segment of his 1968 NBC television special as a member of the Blossoms. She will perform and share stories as part of the Elvis Music Salute on August 13.DENNIS QUAID: Emmy® Award and two-time Golden Globe® nominee, actor Dennis Quaid is also a respected singer-songwriter who's been playing music since his grandfather bought him his first guitar. He will make his first Elvis Week appearance with a performance during the Elvis Music Salute on August 13.PAM TILLIS: Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member, singer/songwriter Pam Tillis has sold more than 7 million albums and has had six number 1 radio hits. She will perform during the Elvis Music Salute on August 13 during her first Elvis Week appearance.ROBERT DYE: For 12 years, Robert worked as a staff photographer at Graceland and oversaw the photography archive, working with documentarians and authors, including Ken Burns and Peter Guralnick. Robert will appear at Elvis 101 on August 14.KRISTI EMMONS: Kristi is the daughter of Dixie Locke, who dated Elvis in the 1950s. Kristi and her mom co-wrote the book, UNLOCKED: Memoirs of Elvis' First Girlfriend in 2021. Kristi will appear at Elvis 101 on August 14.ERNST JORGENSON, producer and researcher/historian will share more about the upcoming Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite 50th Anniversary release at Conversations on Elvis on August 15.In addition, past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners Ben Thompson (2018) and Pat Dunn (2021) have been announced as the performers for Elvis Unplugged on August 14 with Dean Z. Tickets for the Elvis Music Salute, Conversations on Elvis, and Elvis 101, are available at ElvisWeek.com.The ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST is expected to be a hotly contested competition this year and judges for 2023 have now been announced for the Semifinal (Aug 10) and Final Round (Aug 12). The 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest judges are: Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis from 1972-1976; singer/musician Spencer Sutherland; Richard Ross, SVP NBC Universal; and musician and record label executive John Jackson.Semifinalists who have qualified for the contest so far are: Cote Deonath, Oliver Steinhoff, Jimmy Holmes, Johnny Lee Memphis, Toki Toyokazu, Paul Larcombe, Nick Perkins, Riley Jenkins, Emilio Santoro, Jesse Aron, Mat Shank, Che Orton, and Moses Snow. Two additional semifinalists will be added to the competition following the last two preliminary rounds - Elvis Presley Continentals ETA Contest and Festival in Kissimmee, Florida, and the Last Chance ETA Contest in Memphis.Tickets for the Semifinal and Final Round are available at ElvisWeek.com. Passes for VIRTUAL ELVIS WEEK 2023 are also available for those who can't make it to Memphis this year. Passes and details are available now at VirtualElvisWeek.com.THE GUEST HOUSE AT GRACELAND resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week's shows, plus free nightly live entertainment and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Rooms are still available for select nights of Elvis Week. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations. For a complete lineup of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to ElvisWeek.com.



