Lee & Jack Rose To Release Dance Cover Of "Pump Up The Jam"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Father and son production duo Lee and Jack Rose are set to release their latest dance cover of "Pump Up the Jam" on the renowned record label Force of Habit on July 14, 2023. The Rose family, who are known for their passion for music, have put their creative talents together to produce a fresh and modern take on the classic 90s hit.



"Pump Up the Jam" was originally released in 1989 by the Belgian dance group Technetronic and quickly became a worldwide sensation, with its catchy beat and infectious lyrics. Lee and Jack Rose have taken this iconic track and infused it with their own unique sound, creating an energetic dance anthem that is sure to get people moving.



The single is being released on Force of Habit, a record label known for its commitment to nurturing and promoting emerging talent. Lee and Jack's. shared passion for music is evident in every note of this dance cover of 'Pump Up the Jam'. Jack has said "We can't wait for fans to hear what they've created together."



Lee Rose is equally excited about the upcoming release. "Working together on this project has been an amazing experience," said Lee Rose. "We're both so passionate about music, and it's been incredible to see our individual talents come together to create something really special."

The dance cover of "Pump Up the Jam" will be available for streaming and download on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, from July 14, 2023.



