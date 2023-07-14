Billie Eilish Releases "What Was I Made For?"





BARBIE THE ALBUM is now available for pre-order at https://amzn.to/3POSJ6O and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 21 in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film. For more information, visit barbiethealbum.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Oscar, Golden Globe and multiple GRAMMY Award winning Billie Eilish released "What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] (Darkroom/Interscope Records/ Universal Music), taken from the highly anticipated feature-length film, Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures."Think I forgot / How to be happy / Something I'm not / But something I can be / Something I wait for / Something I'm made for / Something I'm made for.""What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] was composed especially for Barbie by Billie Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS who produced the track at his home-studio in Los Angeles. The intimate and heart-rending track exists as the sonic background for pivotal scenes through-out the film, while beautifully and poignantly highlighting the film's important message and sentiment. The track also comes with an official music video, directed by Eilish. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. On making the song and music video, Eilish shared to her fans "to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i'm so so thankful for that."Watch the official music video for "What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] below:"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] will also be released as part of BARBIE THE ALBUM, the groundbreaking and star-studded musical companion to Barbie. The soundtrack was executive produced by Academy®, Golden Globe and 7X Grammy® Award winning artist and producer Mark Ronson and Barbie writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig.With the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever' debuting at #1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 21-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes" in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019 and was the most streamed album of that year. Both albums were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS. Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, 'No Time To Die,' which won an Academy® Award for Best Song that year.To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, Barbie. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning July 19, 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film is written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, based on "Barbie" by Mattel, and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner. The executive producers are Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. The film's music supervisor is George Drakoulias, with music by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.BARBIE THE ALBUM is now available for pre-order at https://amzn.to/3POSJ6O and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 21 in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film. For more information, visit barbiethealbum.com



