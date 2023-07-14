Hyro The Hero Shares Heavy Rock Cover Of Busta Rhymes' "Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check"



"'Woo Hah' is my shout out to the old school classic hip-hop that made me," divulges HYRO. "It's a Hyro the Hero-style spin on a track that taught me how to recognize the importance of standing out as an artist compared to everyone else.



Born and raised in Houston, TX, HYRO has timed the release of "Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check" to align with today marking 713 Day, an unofficial holiday which celebrates all things



HYRO, who is currently living in France, teamed up with



BOUND FOR GLORY features 12-tracks encompassing HYRO's long journey to achieving success in music and the ups and downs it has put him through. "Sometimes you may have to go through fires, climb mountains, go face-to-face with enemies and maybe even leap tall buildings in a single bound," says HYRO. "Somehow you keep going no matter what difficulties may arise because a fire inside is the energy that drives you and there's a voice inside reminding you that you're 'Bound For Glory.' My album is that voice and that fire is the music on this record." BOUND FOR GLORY was recorded and produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead) and includes guest appearances from



HYRO THE HERO will return stateside this fall to join his Better Noise



HYRO THE HERO TOUR DATES

9/8 Nashville, TN - Marathon

9/9

9/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

9/12 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom *

9/14 Dallas, TX - The Factory *

9/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues *

9/16 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

9/18 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9/19 Huntsville, AL - Mars

9/20 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine *

9/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution *

9/23 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

9/25 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

12/7 Nantes, FR - Le Ferrailleur

12/8 Nantes, FR - Le Ferrailleur

* with Nothing More, Dead Poet Society & Post Profit



BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise

