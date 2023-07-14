Devon Gilfillian Debuts "Right Kind Of Crazy" (Live) Performance Video





OCT 29 - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising soul artist Devon Gilfillian releases the "Right Kind of Crazy" (LIVE) performance video from his critically acclaimed album, Love You Anyway. Gilfillian's elegant, stripped back, black and white performance flawlessly evokes the song's message of love and acceptance.Love You Anyway, which was released in April via Fantasy Records, recently surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify and hit #1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart. "All I Really Wanna Do," a Top 5 hit at Triple A Radio, was named one of Rolling Stone's 'Best Songs of 2023 So Far' and was included in The New York Times' "Morning Spring 2023" official playlist and on CBS Morning Morning's official playlist "Mixtape."Gilfillian is set to embark on a headlining tour across the country this fall, kicking off on September 18 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour will include a hometown performance at Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on September 28 and an evening at the Los Angeles' legendary venue, The Troubadour, on October 27th. The tour will wrap on September 29th in Santa Fe, NM. For more information and tickets, please visit devongilfillian.com.Devon has recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday Morning, the GRAMMYS' "Positive Vibes Only" series, and has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Relix, No Depression, Rated R&B, Paste, and American Songwriter, among others.Love You Anyway Track List:1. All I Really Wanna Do2. The Recipe3. Brown Sugar Queen (feat. Janice)4. Right Kind Of Crazy5. Let The Water Flow6. Imma Let My Body Move7. Better Broken8. Follow The Leader9. Righteous (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff)10. Piano (Interlude)11. Love You AnywayDevon Gilfillian On Tour:AUG 18 - Peoria, IL - Lakeview ParkAUG 19 - Madison, WI - High Noon SaloonAUG 20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf ClubAUG 26-27 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Music FestivalSEP 3 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Parks Arts FestivalSEP 7-9 - Park City, UT - Park City Song SummitSEP 15 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum *Supporting Grace PotterSEP 16 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne MuseumSEP 18 - Columbus, OH - The BasementSEP 20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln HallSEP 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - ThunderbirdSEP 22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The ArkSEP 23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake, UndergroundSEP 25 - New York, NY - RacketSEP 27 - Cambridge, MA - The SinclairSEP 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn BowlSEP 29 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling FestivalSEP 29-OCT 1 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music FestivalSEP 30 - Columbia, MO - Treeline Music FestOCT 6-8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music FestivalOCT 13-15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music FestivalOCT 16 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Other SideOCT 18 - Boise, ID - 9th St. ParalleOCT 19 - Portland, OR - Polaris HallOCT 21 - Seattle, WA - Tractor TavernOCT 24 - Healdsburg, CA - Little SaintOCT 25 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe du NordOCT 27 - Los Angeles, CA - TroubadourOCT 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley BarOCT 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf



