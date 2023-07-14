Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 14/07/2023

Devon Gilfillian Debuts "Right Kind Of Crazy" (Live) Performance Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising soul artist Devon Gilfillian releases the "Right Kind of Crazy" (LIVE) performance video from his critically acclaimed album, Love You Anyway. Gilfillian's elegant, stripped back, black and white performance flawlessly evokes the song's message of love and acceptance.

Love You Anyway, which was released in April via Fantasy Records, recently surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify and hit #1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart. "All I Really Wanna Do," a Top 5 hit at Triple A Radio, was named one of Rolling Stone's 'Best Songs of 2023 So Far' and was included in The New York Times' "Morning Spring 2023" official playlist and on CBS Morning Morning's official playlist "Mixtape."

Gilfillian is set to embark on a headlining tour across the country this fall, kicking off on September 18 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour will include a hometown performance at Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on September 28 and an evening at the Los Angeles' legendary venue, The Troubadour, on October 27th. The tour will wrap on September 29th in Santa Fe, NM. For more information and tickets, please visit devongilfillian.com.

Devon has recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday Morning, the GRAMMYS' "Positive Vibes Only" series, and has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Relix, No Depression, Rated R&B, Paste, and American Songwriter, among others.

Love You Anyway Track List:
1. All I Really Wanna Do
2. The Recipe
3. Brown Sugar Queen (feat. Janice)
4. Right Kind Of Crazy
5. Let The Water Flow
6. Imma Let My Body Move
7. Better Broken
8. Follow The Leader
9. Righteous (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff)
10. Piano (Interlude)
11. Love You Anyway

Devon Gilfillian On Tour:
AUG 18 - Peoria, IL - Lakeview Park
AUG 19 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
AUG 20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
AUG 26-27 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Music Festival
SEP 3 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Parks Arts Festival
SEP 7-9 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit
SEP 15 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum *Supporting Grace Potter
SEP 16 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum
SEP 18 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
SEP 20 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
SEP 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
SEP 22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
SEP 23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake, Underground
SEP 25 - New York, NY - Racket
SEP 27 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
SEP 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
SEP 29 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
SEP 29-OCT 1 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
SEP 30 - Columbia, MO - Treeline Music Fest
OCT 6-8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
OCT 13-15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
OCT 16 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Other Side
OCT 18 - Boise, ID - 9th St. Paralle
OCT 19 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
OCT 21 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
OCT 24 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint
OCT 25 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe du Nord
OCT 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
OCT 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
OCT 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf






