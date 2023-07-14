Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 14/07/2023

Dan Auerbach Releases Never-Heard Solo Track "Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Easy Eye Sound - the Nashville based label headed by Dan Auerbach and named Billboard's 2022 Blues Label Of The Year - has spent the past six years not only preserving the blues, but uplifting unsung voices in the genre and, in the process, building a thriving, multigenerational community that has earned 16 GRAMMY® nods, 4 Billboard #1 Blues Albums, and widespread acclaim.

Today, Easy Eye Sound releases an all-new solo track from Dan Auerbach - The Black Keys frontman, Easy Eye Sound label head and 2023 GRAMMY-nominated Producer Of The Year himself. Titled "Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)", the insistent instrumental drone on Auerbach's solo track will remind some listeners of Canned Heat's 1967 recording "On the Road Again" - "I loved that song as a kid," says Auerbach — which itself borrowed from Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones' "Dark Road" (1953) and its inspiration, Mississippi Delta deity Tommy Johnson's "Big Road Blues" (1928).

"Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh" is the latest preview of Easy Eye Sounds's upcoming blues anthology, Tell Everybody! (out August 11), which surveys the modern blues scene and is composed of exclusive, Auerbach-produced recordings from Easy Eye Sound Studios. Featuring blues legends like Bentonia's Jimmy "Duck" Holmes and the Delta gospel sounds of Leo "Bud" Welch; alongside brilliant youngbloods like Detroit duo Moonrisers and Korean-American Kentucky native Nat Myers, Tell Everybody! is the latest iteration of Easy Eye Sound's mission to uplift unsung voices in the blues genre.

Previous releases include Glenn Schwartz's "Daughter Of Zion (ft. Joe Walsh)" — an incredible lick of Ohio blues from the formative mentor to Easy Eye Sound's founder, as well as to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joe Walsh — the title track by Louisiana powerhouse Robert Finley, the hypnotic Hill Country boogie of GRAMMY-nominated R.L. Boyce, and Chicago-based Gabe Carter's "sharp-yet-raspy in the best of ways" (American Songwriter) original "Buffalo Road."
Preorder Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound) here: https://click.ees.link/telleverybody

﻿Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound) Track List:
﻿RL Boyce - Coal Black Mattie
Robert Finley - Tell Everybody
Moonrisers - Tall Shadow
Dan Auerbach - Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)
Jimmy "Duck" Holmes - Catfish Blues (Mono)
Gabe Carter - Anything You Need
Nat Myers - Willow Witchin'
Leo Bud Welch - Don't Let The Devil Ride (Mono)
The Black Keys - No Lovin'
Glenn Schwartz - Daughter Of Zion (Featuring Joe Walsh)
Gabe Carter - Buffalo Road
Glenn Schwartz - Collinwood Fire






