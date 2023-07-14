Royal Blood Share New Single 'Pull Me Through'





Nov 27: - San Diego, CA - The Sound New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Royal Blood unveil their new single "Pull Me Through." The track previews their eagerly anticipated fourth album Back To The Water Below, which follows on September 1, a week earlier than previously stated. "Pull Me Through" comes in the wake of breakout single "Mountains At Midnight.""Pull Me Through" is indicative of the broader palette of sounds that Royal Blood explore throughout Back To The Water Below. A step apart from anything they have previously released, the song builds upwards from its initial melancholic piano melody before erupting with a full-blooded denouement that ensures this stylistic shift is still resolutely Royal Blood. Themes of guilt and recrimination lurk ominously in Mike Kerr's words, notably with the arresting lyric, "On a bed made of 'What have you done?'"Kerr says, "'Pull Me Through' is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help. It's a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we've been eager to perform live."As with the rest of Back To The Water Below, "Pull Me Through" was solely written and produced by Royal Blood.Back To The Water Below is available to pre-order HERE. Remaining formats include signed black and deluxe marbled vinyl editions; signed CDs; and black and yellow cassettes, both of which feature alternate artwork.The release of Back To The Water Below heralds a bold new chapter for Royal Blood. Their story is of two life-long friends, Mike Kerr (vocals, bass) and Ben Thatcher (drums), whose shared passion for rousing, full-throttle hard rock has led them on an extraordinary adventure together - a story of such success that it has yet to be repeated, leading to a succession of achievements that are as rare as they are remarkable.Moving from the pub circuit in their native Brighton to topping the UK album charts, winning the BRIT Award for Best British Group and garnering famous fans from Lars Ulrich to Jimmy Page. They've remained on a similar trajectory ever since, with their subsequent albums How Did We Get So Dark? and Typhoons both racing straight to #1 in the UK. Royal Blood will kick off their North American headline tour in September. See HERE for ticket information and a list of all international dates.North American Tour Dates:Sep 16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea. Hear. Now FestivalSep 18: - Detroit, MI - - The Fillmore DetroitSep 19: - Cleveland, OH - Agora TheaterSep 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life FestivalSep 22: - Saint Louis, MO - The PageantSep 23: - Chicago, IL - Riviera TheatreSep 25: - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth TheatreSep 26: - Montreal, QC - MTELUSSep 27: - Boston, MA - RoadrunnerSep 29: - New Haven, CT - College St. Music HallSep 30: - Philadelphia, PA - The FillmoreOct 02: - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn SteelOct 03: - New York, NY - Webster HallNov 09: - Los Angeles, CA - The WilternNov 10: - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterNov 11: - Santa Cruz, CA - The CatalystNov 13: - Seattle, WA - Paramount TheatreNov 14: - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth TheatreNov 15: - Portland, OR - Crystal BallroomNov 17: - Salt Lake City, UT Union Event CenterNov 18: - Englewood, CO - Gothic TheatreNov 20: - Tulsa, OK - Cain's BallroomNov 21: - Dallas, TX - South Side BallroomNov 22: - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNov 25: - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine TheaterNov 26: - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenNov 27: - San Diego, CA - The Sound



