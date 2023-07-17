Rising DJ And Dance Producer Essel Unleashes Empowering Dance Anthem "I'm A Woman" Ft. Alex Hepburn, Out Now





Speaking about the release ESSEL says "I am really excited to be dropping this track in and around Pride month to celebrate women globally - 'I'm A Woman' is ultimately a modern day disco track with a beautiful soulful vocal that could've been recorded in Motown in the mid 70s. I really hope every woman around the world will be singing this loud and proud in their cars, in the shower or on the dancefloor!"



Teaming up with the exceptionally talented vocalist



With over 50 million worldwide streams under her belt so far and 1.75 monthly listeners on Spotify, Liverpool based



With a combined appeal, her music is comfortable in both the club and on radio, ESSEL has provided guest DJ mixes for BBC



An acclaimed producer regularly releasing on some of dance music's most well respected labels such as Toolroom Records, 3Beat, Good Company, Solotoko, Virgin Records to name a few. ESSEL has become a key fixture in the dance industry, most recently with her 2 tracks on Toolroom "Lennon" & "



Her single "BUBBLEGUM," cemented her as a dance artist to watch with support from, BBC



With official remixes soon to hit all platforms by putting her unique spin on tracks from Joel Corry, Majestic, MistaJam &



Born on December 25, 1989, in London, UK,



Alex made a significant impact on the music scene as the opening act for Bruno Mars' acclaimed European "Doo-Woops & Hooligans'' tour. Her debut EP gained significant attention in Europe, paving the way for her chart-topping album, which achieved Multi-Platinum status across the continent. The album's lead single reached Top 10 in numerous European countries and is even covered by contenders on the infamous TV show The Voice all over



In April 2019, Alex unveiled her highly-anticipated second album, "Things I've Seen," featuring a remarkable collaboration with



Currently, Alex is immersed in the creation of her upcoming album, working alongside an exceptional lineup of co-writers and producers, including Jaime Hartman, Idris Elba, Ben Billions, Lunch Money, Z-dot,



Notably, Alex's recent feature & collaboration " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Liverpool based DJ / producer ESSEL is set to make a powerful statement with her latest release, the empowering single "I'm a Woman," featuring the sensational vocalist Alex Hepburn. This captivating collaboration serves as an anthem, inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality and celebrate the power within.Speaking about the release ESSEL says "I am really excited to be dropping this track in and around Pride month to celebrate women globally - 'I'm A Woman' is ultimately a modern day disco track with a beautiful soulful vocal that could've been recorded in Motown in the mid 70s. I really hope every woman around the world will be singing this loud and proud in their cars, in the shower or on the dancefloor!"Teaming up with the exceptionally talented vocalist Alex Hepburn has proven to be a match made in musical heaven. Hepburn's powerful voice and emotive delivery perfectly complement ESSEL's distinctive style, resulting in a collaboration that is both captivating and unforgettable. Speaking about the collaboration Alex Hepburn says, "Get hyped for the ultimate dance floor banger that mixes disco soul vibes with the sickest modern electronic beats! Introducing the ultimate anthem that sets your independence and feminine energy on fire!"With over 50 million worldwide streams under her belt so far and 1.75 monthly listeners on Spotify, Liverpool based Sophie Essel (AKA ESSEL) is a female DJ and producer hotly tipped to become the next big thing. With her DJ sets spanning across house music in all its forms, ESSEL has an ability to combine classic influences with her ultra-unique style. This has culminated in a breakthrough 2022 with heavyweight support racking up through some of the biggest names in dance such as Lee Foss, Kaskade, Axwell, Low Steppa, MK, John Summit, Waze & Odyssey, Mark Knight, Danny Howard, Gorgon City, Majestic and Joel Corry.With a combined appeal, her music is comfortable in both the club and on radio, ESSEL has provided guest DJ mixes for BBC Radio 1 (Danny Howard), KISS FM (Mark Knight) and Sirius XFM. Key highlight shows include Printworks, Pride Toronto, Cafe Mambo UK, Toolroom London, Dream Valley Kent, Foreverland, Groove Box, Lab11, Ministry of Sound plus a new residency at Love Juice 338 and E1.An acclaimed producer regularly releasing on some of dance music's most well respected labels such as Toolroom Records, 3Beat, Good Company, Solotoko, Virgin Records to name a few. ESSEL has become a key fixture in the dance industry, most recently with her 2 tracks on Toolroom "Lennon" & " Sweat " which both held the number one spot on Beatport, while getting played by some of dance music's top-tier selectors.Her single "BUBBLEGUM," cemented her as a dance artist to watch with support from, BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems, a playlist addition to Spotify's global dance playlist 'mint' (amongst others), and was named by Acclaimed Dance Magazine Billboard's 'The 50 Best Dance Songs of 2022: Staff Picks.' Her single "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)" has generated over 7 million worldwide streams, was playlisted on Italy's biggest dance radio station M20 and saw ESSEL land a playlist cover on Italy's Spotify dance playlist 'Dance Room.'With official remixes soon to hit all platforms by putting her unique spin on tracks from Joel Corry, Majestic, MistaJam & Marshmello and an impressive list of previous releases over the last 2 years, it is transparent that ESSEL is here to cement her reputation as a major player on the international scene.Born on December 25, 1989, in London, UK, Alex Hepburn is a highly accomplished multi-platinum selling artist celebrated for her distinctive broken raspy vocals and raw songwriting style.Alex made a significant impact on the music scene as the opening act for Bruno Mars' acclaimed European "Doo-Woops & Hooligans'' tour. Her debut EP gained significant attention in Europe, paving the way for her chart-topping album, which achieved Multi-Platinum status across the continent. The album's lead single reached Top 10 in numerous European countries and is even covered by contenders on the infamous TV show The Voice all over Europe and continues to receive radio airplay till this day.In April 2019, Alex unveiled her highly-anticipated second album, "Things I've Seen," featuring a remarkable collaboration with James Arthur on the poignant track "Burn Me Alive." Co-written by James and Alex, the song fearlessly addresses the sensitive subject of her sister's suicide. Notably, Alex's album also showcases collaborations with acclaimed talents such as Jamie Hartman, Stuart Crichton, Amir from Rudimental, James Newman, King Henry, Russ & Chris Ballard, Pete Boxta, and the late Aretha Franklin, who personally approved a sample of her iconic voice in Alex's powerful composition, "I Believe."Currently, Alex is immersed in the creation of her upcoming album, working alongside an exceptional lineup of co-writers and producers, including Jaime Hartman, Idris Elba, Ben Billions, Lunch Money, Z-dot, Tricky Stuart, The Fanatix, Ripper Prod, Ayo Juan, Fab Campbell, Klipz and Renzy 808.Notably, Alex's recent feature & collaboration " Fantasy " with DJ Azteck and PS1 has gained immense popularity in a very short time , featuring on many prominent streaming playlists, receiving radio airplay, and making appearances at renowned events like Tomorrowland and various EDM festivals worldwide.



