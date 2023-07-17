Alexander 23 Releases Deluxe Edition Of Aftershock Featuring Three New Tracks



In the last few years alone, Chicago-bred artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alexander 23 celebrates the one-year anniversary of his debut album with the release of Aftershock (Deluxe), an expanded version featuring demos of emotional fan favorites.Additionally, Alexander has lined up a special performance at Ghengis Cohen in LA on July 15, where he will perform the album in its entirety.Alongside tracks like "Hate Me If It Helps" and "Somebody's Nobody" is the original demo for "The Hardest Part," a heartstrings-pulling song about loss and memories. Also included are the early versions of " Different " and " What If " — a touching look at the road not traveled that became "Fall 2017." The demos distill the contemplative cuts down to their gut-wrenching essence and offer a new perspective on the album.Following the release of the deluxe album, Alexander will be hitting the road, performing at a number of festivals including Good Vibes Festival on July 22 in Malaysia and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan on July 28. Afterward, he will be supporting LAUV in Asia and then Renee Rapp as she treks across North America this fall following the release of her debut album in August, which Alexander also produced. Check out all the tour dates below.The deluxe release follows the arrival of "I Wanna Live Forever" and "How to Drive," two powerful new tracks that offer a glimpse into Alexander's next project. While the singer-songwriter preps his sophomore set, there's still plenty to discover on Aftershock.Aftershock (Deluxe) Tracklist:Hate Me If It HelpsCrashSomebody's NobodyThe Hardest PartFall 2017 (What If?)Live in me ForeverCosplayEverything's FineIf We Were a PartyMagic WandRIP You and MeDifferent (Demo)Hardest Part (Original Demo)What If? (Demo) Alexander 23 Upcoming Tour Dates:July 22 - Good Vibes Festival - MalaysiaJuly 23 - We the Fest - IndonesiaJuly 28 - Fuji Rock Festival - JapanAugust 22 - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong - Supporting LAUV (Soldout)August 23 - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong - Supporting LAUV (Soldout)August 26 - Ballroom Hall, Bangkok - Supporting LAUV (Soldout)August 31 - Taipei, Nangang International Exhibition Center - Supporting LAUVSept 5 - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium - Supporting LAUVSept 6 - Kuala Lumpur, Plenary Hall KL Convention Centre - Supporting LAUVSept 7 - ​​Kuala Lumpur, Plenary Hall KL Convention Centre - Supporting LAUVSept 9 - Cebu City, Waterfront Hotel - Supporting LAUVSept 11 - Manila, SM Mall of Asia - Supporting LAUVSept 15 - Bayou Music Center, Houston TX - Supporting Renee RappSept 17 - Southside Ballroom, Dallas TX - Supporting Renee RappSept 18 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Supporting Renee RappSept 20 - Mission Ballroom, Denver CO - Supporting Renee RappSept 21 - The Union Events Center, Salt Lake City UT - Supporting Renee RappSept 23 - The Big E, Springfield Mass - Supporting Renee RappSept 25 - SOMA, San Diego CA - Supporting Renee RappSept 28 - Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix AZ - Supporting Renee RappSept 30 - The Greek Theater, LA - Supporting Renee RappOct 2 - Fox Theater, Oakland - Supporting Renee RappOct 3 - Fox Theater, Oakland - Supporting Renee RappOct 5 - Queen Elizabeth Theater, Vancouver BC - Supporting Renee RappOct 6 - Roseland Theater, Portland OR - Supporting Renee RappOct 7 - The Paramount Theater, Seattle - Supporting Renee RappOct 10 - The Filmore, Minneapolis - Supporting Renee RappOct 11 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago - Supporting Renee RappOct 13 - Egyptian Room at Old National Center, Indianapolis - Supporting Renee RappOct 14 - The Fillmore, Detroit - Supporting Renee RappOct 16 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville - Supporting Renee RappOct 17 - Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta - Supporting Renee RappOct 18 - The Fillmore, Charlotte NC - Supporting Renee RappOct 21 - MTELUS, Montreal - Supporting Renee RappOct 22 - HISTORY, Toronto - Supporting Renee RappOct 24 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia - Supporting Renee RappOct 25 - The Stage, Pittsburgh - Supporting Renee RappOct 27 - The Anthem, Washington - Supporting Renee RappOct 28 - Roadrunner, Boston - Supporting Renee RappOct 30 - Terminal 5, New York - Supporting Renee RappNov 2 - Avant Gardner, New York - Supporting Renee RappNov 3 - Terminal 5, New York - Supporting Renee RappIn the last few years alone, Chicago-bred artist Alexander 23 has made a monumental leap from beloved bedroom-pop artist to Grammy-nominated hitmaker and phenomenally acclaimed musical force. Along with putting out his self-produced 2019 debut EP I'm Sorry I Love You and its 2021 follow-up Oh No, Not Again! — featuring "IDK You Yet," a massively evocative viral hit fast approaching platinum status — the increasingly in-demand producer earned a Grammy nomination for co-producing Olivia Rodrigo's triple-platinum "good 4 u" and brought his energetic live set to sold-out headline shows across the country (a feat that recently scored him an opening slot on John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour 2022). Also a gifted multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass, drums, and piano, Alexander will now make his much-anticipated full-length debut with Aftershock this summer — a wildly cathartic body of work that takes his songwriting and production to a bold new level, ultimately placing him at the forefront of artists adding a thrilling new intimacy to arena-ready alt-rock.



