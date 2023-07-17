Alexander 23 Releases Deluxe Edition Of Aftershock Featuring Three New Tracks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Alexander 23 celebrates the one-year anniversary of his debut album with the release of Aftershock (Deluxe), an expanded version featuring demos of emotional fan favorites.
Additionally, Alexander
has lined up a special performance at Ghengis Cohen in LA on July 15, where he will perform the album in its entirety.
Alongside tracks like "Hate Me If It Helps" and "Somebody's Nobody" is the original demo for "The Hardest Part," a heartstrings-pulling song about loss and memories. Also included are the early versions of "Different
" and "What If
" — a touching look at the road not traveled that became "Fall 2017." The demos distill the contemplative cuts down to their gut-wrenching essence and offer a new perspective on the album.
Following the release of the deluxe album, Alexander
will be hitting the road, performing at a number of festivals including Good Vibes Festival on July 22 in Malaysia and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan on July 28. Afterward, he will be supporting LAUV in Asia and then Renee Rapp as she treks across North America
this fall following the release of her debut album in August, which Alexander
also produced. Check out all the tour dates below.
The deluxe release follows the arrival of "I Wanna Live Forever" and "How to Drive," two powerful new tracks that offer a glimpse into Alexander's next project. While the singer-songwriter preps his sophomore set, there's still plenty to discover on Aftershock.
Aftershock (Deluxe) Tracklist:
Hate Me If It Helps
Crash
Somebody's Nobody
The Hardest Part
Fall 2017 (What If?)
Live in me Forever
Cosplay
Everything's Fine
If We Were a Party
Magic Wand
RIP You and Me
Different (Demo)
Hardest Part (Original Demo)
What If? (Demo)
Alexander
23 Upcoming Tour Dates:
July 22 - Good Vibes Festival - Malaysia
July 23 - We the Fest - Indonesia
July 28 - Fuji Rock Festival - Japan
August 22 - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong - Supporting LAUV (Soldout)
August 23 - Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong - Supporting LAUV (Soldout)
August 26 - Ballroom Hall, Bangkok - Supporting LAUV (Soldout)
August 31 - Taipei, Nangang International Exhibition Center - Supporting LAUV
Sept 5 - Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium - Supporting LAUV
Sept 6 - Kuala Lumpur, Plenary Hall KL Convention Centre - Supporting LAUV
Sept 7 - Kuala Lumpur, Plenary Hall KL Convention Centre - Supporting LAUV
Sept 9 - Cebu City, Waterfront Hotel - Supporting LAUV
Sept 11 - Manila, SM Mall of Asia - Supporting LAUV
Sept 15 - Bayou Music
Center, Houston
TX - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 17 - Southside Ballroom, Dallas TX - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 18 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 20 - Mission Ballroom, Denver CO - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 21 - The Union Events Center, Salt Lake City UT - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 23 - The Big E, Springfield Mass - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 25 - SOMA, San Diego
CA - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 28 - Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix
AZ - Supporting Renee Rapp
Sept 30 - The Greek Theater, LA - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 2 - Fox Theater, Oakland - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 3 - Fox Theater, Oakland - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 5 - Queen Elizabeth
Theater, Vancouver BC - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 6 - Roseland Theater, Portland OR - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 7 - The Paramount Theater, Seattle - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 10 - The Filmore, Minneapolis - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 11 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago
- Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 13 - Egyptian Room at Old National
Center, Indianapolis - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 14 - The Fillmore, Detroit
- Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 16 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 17 - Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 18 - The Fillmore, Charlotte
NC - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 21 - MTELUS, Montreal - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 22 - HISTORY, Toronto - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 24 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 25 - The Stage, Pittsburgh - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 27 - The Anthem, Washington - Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 28 - Roadrunner, Boston
- Supporting Renee Rapp
Oct 30 - Terminal 5, New York - Supporting Renee Rapp
Nov 2 - Avant
Gardner, New York - Supporting Renee Rapp
Nov 3 - Terminal 5, New York - Supporting Renee Rapp
In the last few years alone, Chicago-bred artist Alexander
23 has made a monumental leap from beloved bedroom-pop artist to Grammy-nominated hitmaker and phenomenally acclaimed musical force. Along with putting out his self-produced 2019 debut EP I'm Sorry I Love You and its 2021 follow-up Oh No, Not Again! — featuring "IDK You Yet," a massively evocative viral hit fast approaching platinum status — the increasingly in-demand producer earned a Grammy nomination for co-producing Olivia
Rodrigo's triple-platinum "good 4 u" and brought his energetic live set to sold-out headline shows across the country (a feat that recently scored him an opening slot on John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour 2022). Also a gifted multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass, drums, and piano, Alexander
will now make his much-anticipated full-length debut with Aftershock this summer — a wildly cathartic body of work that takes his songwriting and production to a bold new level, ultimately placing him at the forefront of artists adding a thrilling new intimacy to arena-ready alt-rock.