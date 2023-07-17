Singer/Songwriter Chloe Stroll Releases Debut Single 'Run'





Now, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer-songwriter Chloe Stroll, made a bold choice when selecting her debut single "Run." The melodic and futuristic single came out of a terrifying moment in her life that is thankfully behind her now. The track and accompanying visualizer are available today.The cathartic experience of writing the emotional lyrics became a form of therapy for Stroll, facing the moment head on: "You don't understand the battle/ In dead of night we're settled/Then there was a rattle in the dark/A flashlight shined across/Now it's time to time to/Run, Run, Run, my mind is saying Run, Run, Run…""My husband and I experienced a home invasion. It was a scary experience and thankfully we were both ok, but it took its toll, so I wrote about it to help myself cope. With the help of my friend, singer Joey Myron, I was able to recall the feelings and turn something so hurtful into something beautiful," said Stroll. Chloe Stroll is a songwriting force whose earnest and raw storytelling, sparkling vocals, and melancholia-laced pop captivates listeners and offers us all a place of solace, healing, and ultimately, hope. Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Chloe developed an unwavering passion for music, writing her very first song at the tender age of seven.While she went on to work on other ventures, music remained a constant gravitational force, tugging at Stroll's heart and mind.Now, Chloe is embracing the singer she has always aspired to be and writing the profound songs that capture her life experiences. "Run" is the first of many soul-stirring tracks she has poured her heart and soul into, embodying a life where music perpetually takes center stage.



