News
Country 17/07/2023

Grammy Award Winning Duo Brothers Osborne Announce Self-Titled 4th Studio Album "Brothers Osborne," Out September 15, 2023

Grammy Award Winning Duo Brothers Osborne Announce Self-Titled 4th Studio Album "Brothers Osborne," Out September 15, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY-winning duo Brothers Osborne announce the upcoming release of Brothers Osborne, their self-titled fourth studio album, available September 15th via EMI Records Nashville/Universal Music. Brothers Osborne is available for pre-order in all formats here, as the duo share an additional track, "Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet," available now.

TJ Osborne shares, "we've always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in. And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun."

John adds "since our last record, we've been very forthcoming with who we are. By acknowledging TJ's personal life and my mental-health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we've ever been."

For their self-titled release, the brothers enlisted Mike Elizondo (Sheryl Crow, Turnstile, Dr. Dre, Twenty One Pilots, Lin-Manual Miranda) to produce, entrusting him with curating his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney's drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP's sole guest vocals on "We Ain't Good at Breaking Up," after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

The brothers co-wrote every song on the album, including their chart-climbing current single "Nobody's Nobody," penned with Elizondo and Kendell Marvel, capturing a message of inclusion and acceptance.

Brothers Osborne will celebrate the release with four newly announced tour dates in October, performing in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Nashville. The duo shares, "these four shows will be very special and all will be different, showcasing music from our new album, and of course some of your old favorites." Tickets for New York and Los Angeles are on sale now here, and tickets for Washington D.C. and Nashville will be available to The Family, the Brothers Osborne fan club, as an exclusive presale on Tuesday, July 18 at 10am local time here. General on-sale will begin on Friday, July 21 at 10am here. Members of The Family Fan Club can unlock exclusive pre-sale access by logging into the official website at www.brothersosborne.com. Fans who are not yet part of the fan club but are interested in gaining access to these benefits are encouraged to join the Family Fan Club.

Brothers Osborne are one of music's most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville. Anchored by TJ's baritone and John's guitar, every one of the album's 11 tracks are distinctly Brothers Osborne songs - the album is also their most musically diverse yet, along with a new producer's direction, it features synthesizers, and a piano ballad.

"We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change," John says. "But at the end of the day, we are also who we are."

"This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders," TJ says. "And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it's just John and me."

Brothers Osborne Track Listing:
"Who Says You Can't Have Everything" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)
"Nobody's Nobody" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)
"Might As Well Be Me" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)
"Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)
"Goodbye's Kickin' In" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)
"Love You Too" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)
"New Bad Habit" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)
"We Ain't Good At Breaking Up" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)
"Back Home" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)
"Ain't Nobody Got Time For That" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)
"Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)

Brothers Osborne Tour Dates:
Jul. 14, 2023 Memphis, TN Radians Amphitheater
Jul. 15, 2023 Bentonville, AR The Momentary
Jul. 21, 2023 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom And Museum
July 22, 2023 Thunder Bay, ON, CA Fort Williams Historical Park
Jul. 27, 2023 Kansas City, MO KC Live!
Jul. 28, 2023 Urbana, IL Champaign County Fair Association
Jul. 29, 2023 West Bend, WI Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center
Aug. 3, 2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Expo Complex Plaza
Aug. 4, 2023 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest
Aug. 5, 2023 Sioux Falls, SD Sioux Empire Fair
Aug. 11, 2023 Columbus, GA Columbus Civic Center
Aug. 12, 2023 Charleston, SC The Riviera Theater
Aug. 18, 2023 Portland, ME Thompson's Point
Aug. 19, 2023 Montréal, QC Lasso 2023
Aug. 24, 2023 Put In Bay, OH Bash on the Bay
Sep. 1, 2023 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sep. 2, 2023 Snowmass Village, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass 2023
Sep. 8, 2023 Martin, TN WK&T Amphitheater
Sep. 15, 2023 Napa, CA Fortinet Championship
Sep. 22, 2023 Live Oak, FL Suwannee River Jam 2023
Sep. 30, 2023 Minot, ND Norsk Hostfest
Oct. 5, 2023 New York, NY The Rooftop At Pier 17
Oct. 7, 2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Oct. 14, 2023 Washington, DC The Anthem
Oct. 19, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Gordy's HWY30 Texas Edition 2023
Oct. 21, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 22, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Brothers Osborne are one of music's most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

The siblings took home their first GRAMMY in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "Younger Me," inspired by TJ's recent coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Skeletons. The band has been nominated for 10 GRAMMYs in total, standing as five-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year. Overall, they have collected six CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, while surpassing more than 2.7 Billion global streams.

Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne's latest headlining We're Not For Everyone Tour hit more than 50 markets. Last fall, John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, and Brothers Osborne contributed the song "Play Ball." They wrapped 2022 with a limited-edition collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey, launching the WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel. Their upcoming fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, is set to release September 15th (EMI Records Nashville), featuring the chart-climbing single "Nobody's Nobody," out now. Keep up with Brothers Osborne and see upcoming tour dates at BrothersOsborne.com.






