San Francisco Jazzy Singer/Songwriter E.G. Phillips Presents 'It Ain't Good To Be In Love With You'

All songs written by E.G. Phillips (ASCAP) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Francisco-based artist E.G. Phillips presents the single 'It Ain't Good to Be in Love With You', a jazzy affair that showcases the Tom Waits meets Nick Cave-esque facets of his confessional songwriting. This is the first taste of Phillips' forthcoming 'Outlaw The Dead' EP, which was mixed by Chris McGrew and Billboard-charting producer Jaimeson Durr (Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Hope Sandoval).A tech refugee who comes from a country called the Midwest, Phillips ultimately found warmer pastures on the West coast. Originally from Chicago suburbs and having also lived in East Central Illinois and Minnesota, his musical journeys have grown more adventurous since relocating to the Bay Area at the turn of the century, especially since venturing out on the open mic scene in San Francisco -- finding a musical home of sorts at Bazaar Cafe.With the steadfast backing of his band Ducks With Pants, Phillips blends lyric-driven compositions with his own special blend of whimsy and cinematic imagery, offering a wry take in dealing with the longings of the heart and the madness of existence."A few years ago, San Francisco found itself under a veil of orange apocalyptic skies, something the East Coast recently experienced as well. The weirdness of that experience was what got this song started and as I was writing the first verse the phrase "the last words that I heard from your lips'' was just one of those things that seems to come out of nowhere, but immediately feels right and tells you were the song needs to go, with an implicit question that needs to be answered before it's over," says E.G. Phillips."Although it leads with a slyly and subversively distorted guitar, with its soulful B3 organ, lushly stacked horns, and a seering tenor sax solo that really "digs in", this track feels like a throwback to the big band era. No points will be awarded for guessing the 1960s sitcom from which I cribbed the chords for the chorus."Call this jazz-infused progressive folk or jazzy confessionals - call it what you will, but there are certain flavours here that can's be mistaken for anyone else, influenced by Duke Ellington and the jazz greats as much as Bob Dylan and even The Kinks with a touch of satirist Tom Lehrer in the mix.Produced by Chris McGrew, the forthcoming EP was recorded in Studio C of Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco (AKA Wally's HydeOut). In this very room of the former Wally Heider Studios, numerous legendary artists (Herbie Hancock, Santana, Grateful Dead, Green Day, Dead Kennedys) recorded some of their most legendary sides.As of July 14, 'It Ain't Good to Be in Love With You' will be available across fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where Phillips' back catalogue can also be explored. On August 6, Phillips will perform at Bazaar Cafe in San Francisco to celebrate this releaseTRACK LIST:1. Outlaw the Dead2. Boil the Ocean3. A Bridge Too Far (MacArthur Station)4. It Ain't Good To Be In Love With You5. (I Can Pay You In) Bottles of Wine6. I am the One Who GhostsE.G. Phillips — vocals Christopher Fortier — guitars, electric bass Kevin Seal — keysChris McGrew — percussionEthan Levitt — tenor saxRecorded at Wally's HydeOut in Hyde Street Studio C, San FranciscoRecorded by Gary HobishProduced by Chris McGrewMixed by Chris McGrew and Jaimeson DurrMastered by Gary Hobish, A. Hammer MasteringArtwork by Mario M. NocheAll songs written by E.G. Phillips (ASCAP)



